Construction begins on new 90-bed student residence at NSCC Kingstec Campus

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Construction is beginning on a new student residence for college students in the Annapolis Valley.

Provincial and school officials were on hand in Kentville, N.S., Tuesday morning to announce progress on the project at the Nova Scotia Community College’s (NSCC) Kingstec Campus.

“It’s a great opportunity for the students and the town,” said Kingstec Student Association President Alex Faye.

“When you have affordable housing options, it can help you financially. And, another thing, it helps you build a community. When you’re living in student housing, you can build a lot more relationships with other students.”

Faye added that the ability to live closer to school will give valuable time back to students. He pointed out that many of his classmates commute to school from nearby communities like Windsor.

“It’s really good to have somewhere close. It gives you more time to study, have a part-time job, all those other things that students are doing,” he said.

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The project will add about 90 new beds at the campus. The province says the housing will also alleviate pressure on the local rental market.

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“Accessing housing is a key part of our success and students should be able to focus on an education, their training, and their future, not whether they can find a place to live,” said Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Nolan Young.

Over the coming weeks, contractors will begin site preparation, which includes installing safety fencing and setting up construction access routes.

1:41 Nova Scotia Community College opens new 200-bed student residence in Dartmouth

The project builds on the province’s work to expand student housing at NSCC campuses, which has so far created 350 spaces.

“I’ve watched as the housing projects across NSCC at our Pictou, Akerley, and Ivany campuses came to life, where students are experiencing campus living with their fellow students as roommates and neighbours, and just a stone’s throw away from the front door of the campus,” said Jason Clark, NSCC Kingstec Campus’s principal.

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“It’s not only a needed resource, but it has added life and community to each of our sites.”

Approximately 600 students are enrolled at Kingstec each year, along with about 200 apprenticeship learners who attend training.

Construction of the new housing facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2028.