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Lifestyle

Recipe: Cambodian saraman curry

By Chef Chanthy Yen, owner of Touk Special to Global News
Posted September 6, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Touk restaurant in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Touk restaurant in Vancouver. Touk Restaurant
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Saraman Curry

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Total Time: ~3 hours

Ingredients

· 1 kg (2.2 lbs) Beef short ribs (boneless), cut into 1-inch cubes

· ¼ cup Canola oil (or other neutral cooking oil)

· ¼ cup Cashews (whole or roughly chopped)

· ¼ cup Red curry paste

· 1 Cinnamon stick

· 3 Whole cloves

· 1 Star anise

· 3 Makrut lime leaves (standard for Southeast Asian curries)

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· 3 Tbsp Fish sauce

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· 1 Tbsp Palm sugar (brown sugar works as a substitute)

· 2 cups Coconut cream

· 1 cup Kabocha squash, cubed

· 1 Liter (~4 cups) Beef broth

· To taste: Salt and black pepper

· For serving: Jasmine rice or rice noodles

Instructions

1. Sear the Beef: Work in batches to avoid crowding the pot.

Heat the canola oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot (like a Dutch oven) over medium heat. Add the cubed beef short ribs and sear until lightly browned on all sides.

2. Bloom the Spices and Curry Paste:

Once the beef has some color, add the red curry paste, cashews, cinnamon stick, cloves, star anise, and lime leaves. Cook and stir constantly for 1 to 2 minutes until the paste is highly fragrant and coats the beef.

3. Build the Braising Liquid:

Pour in the coconut cream, fish sauce, and palm sugar. Stir well, making sure to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.

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4. Simmer the Curry: 2 to 2.5 hours.

Stir in the beef broth and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Turn the heat down to low, add kabocha squash, cover partially, and let it cook for just over 2 hours, stirring occasionally. The curry is ready when the beef is completely fork-tender and the sauce has reduced and thickened.

5. Season and Serve:

Taste the curry and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Serve hot over a bed of jasmine rice or rice noodles.

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