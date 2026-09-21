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Lifestyle

Recipe: Calabrian chili garlic prawns

By Brayden Bailey, Old Spaghetti Factory kitchen operations manager Special to Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Calabrian Chili Garlic Prawns'
Cooking Together: Calabrian Chili Garlic Prawns
It's a warming dish as we head into fall, perfect for back to school meals. Brayden Bailey, Kitchen Operations Manager with the Old Spaghetti Factory, joins Jennifer Palma on Cooking Together.
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Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

· 12 Peeled and deveined shrimp or prawns

· 2 tbsp Butter (Salted)

· 1 tsp Minced Garlic

· ½ tsp Calabrian Chili Paste (or favourite chili alternative)

· Salt and Pepper to taste

· ¼ of a lemon (juiced)

· 1 tsp Shredded parmesan cheese

· 1 tbsp Panko Chili Crumb

· 4-5 halved cherry tomatoes

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· Best to serve with good bread.

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Ingredients for Panko Chili Crumb:

· ½ cup Panko Bread Crumbs

· ¼ tsp Italian Seasoning Blend

· ¼ tsp Salt

· ¼ tsp Garlic Powder

· Pinch cayenne and black pepper to taste

· 2 tbsp Olive oil

 

Instructions for Panko Chili Crumb:

1. Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix thoroughly to combine.

2. Place on a sheet pan and bake in a preheated oven at 350F until golden brown (5-10 minutes).

 

Instructions to make Calabrian Chili Garlic Prawns:

1. Place 2 tbsp of butter into a medium heat frying pan and let melt

2. Add 1 tsp of minced garlic and ½ tsp of Calabrian chili paste and cook until fragrant.

3. Gently place 12 prawns into the melted butter mixture with the halved cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper.

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4. Cook until prawns start to turn dark pink in colour and tomatoes slowly break.

5. Add the Lemon juice and remove from heat.

6. Top with toasted panko chili crumbs and serve with good bread.

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