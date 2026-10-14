From workouts to weekends: The leggings worth living in

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The secret to finding your perfect leggings? Knowing what you want them to do. From the buttery-soft feel of Aritzia to the performance-driven designs at lululemon and sculpting fits from Alo, these picks go beyond the basics, with options for sweaty workouts, lazy mornings and everything in between. We’ve rounded up the pairs worth knowing about, including a few with features you might not expect from your usual go-to leggings. Read on to upgrade your popular wardrobe staple.

For lounging and low-impact days

Butter Foldover Flare 32 Inch Legging Known for their ultra-smooth and supple feel, Aritzia’s butter fabric is like a second-skin you can’t seem to get enough of. If you love a high-waisted flattering flared pant, these leggings are the ones you’ll go back to for lounging on the couch or running light errands. $98 at Aritzia

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lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28 Inch Made with lululemon’s signature Nulu fabric, these leggings have a lightweight feel for yoga, stretching and relaxing. Their simple silhouette also makes them easy to style with everyday basics when comfort is a must. $108 at lululemon

For workouts

Fast and Free 6-Pocket High-Rise Tight 28 Inch If you prefer to run without a belt bag, these leggings have multiple drop-in pockets and a zippered back pocket for your phone, keys and cards. The sleek, quick-drying Nulux™ fabric feels cool against the skin and stretches with you. $148 at Lululemon

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Leggings 28 Inch For yoga, Pilates or a good stretching session, CRZ YOGA’s Butterluxe Leggings offer plenty of flexibility without feeling too tight. The high-rise waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling, so you can move through stretches and poses without constantly adjusting your leggings. $50 on Amazon

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For a sculpted fit

High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo’s High-Waist Airlift Leggings feature high-compression fabric with a subtle sheen that contours the body for a sculpted look. The double-layered waistband offers extra support and pairs well with a fitted tank or sports bra for a coordinated workout outfit. $168 at Alo

SHAPERMINT High Waisted Leggings SHAPERMINT’s High-Waisted Leggings feature tummy-control compression to smooth the midsection and create a more sculpted silhouette. The high-rise waistband and stretchy fabric provide smoothing coverage from the waist to the ankles for a flattering, contoured fit. $51.99 on Amazon

For leak protection

LeakStrong™ Leakproof Legging Knix’s LeakStrong™ Leakproof Leggings feature a built-in liner that absorbs the equivalent of three super tampons, offering extra protection during medium-impact workouts and on days when you’re dealing with light bladder leaks. The high-rise design has a supportive, non-slip waistband and deep pockets to keep you comfortable and covered during your workout. $45 at Knix (was $90)

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