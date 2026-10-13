Favourite Family Recipe: Becky’s Great Aunt’s spice bundt cake

Becky’s Great Aunt’s spice bundt cake recipe
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- ½ cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup honey
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon cloves
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 packet of butterscotch pudding!
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Method
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×13-inch pan or a Bundt pan well.
- Whisk together the eggs, sugar, honey, melted butter, milk and vanilla until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, butterscotch pudding, baking soda, salt and spices.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing just until combined. Don’t overmix—this helps keep the cake tender.
- Pour into the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out with a few moist crumbs:
o Bundt: approximately 45–55 minutes
- Let cool in the pan for about 15 minutes, then remove and allow to cool completely.
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