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Lifestyle

Favourite Family Recipe: Becky’s Great Aunt’s spice bundt cake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 13, 2026 4:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Favourite Family Recipe: Becky’s Great Aunt’s spice bundt cake'
Favourite Family Recipe: Becky’s Great Aunt’s spice bundt cake
Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe finalist Becky Wosk shows Joe Fortes' executive chef Wayne Sych how to make the dish she learned from her great aunt.
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Becky’s Great Aunt’s spice bundt cake recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • ½ cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 2½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon cloves
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 packet of butterscotch pudding!
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Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×13-inch pan or a Bundt pan well.
  2. Whisk together the eggs, sugar, honey, melted butter, milk and vanilla until smooth.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, butterscotch pudding, baking soda, salt and spices.
  4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing just until combined. Don’t overmix—this helps keep the cake tender.
  5. Pour into the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out with a few moist crumbs:

o    Bundt: approximately 45–55 minutes

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  1. Let cool in the pan for about 15 minutes, then remove and allow to cool completely.

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