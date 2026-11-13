CFL players invited to Canadian flag football camp

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CALGARY – Tyrell Ford and Tyson Philpot won’t have much down time after playing in the Grey Cup game Sunday.

Ford will be looking to give the Edmonton Elks their first CFL title since 2015 while Philpot and the Montreal Alouettes will chase their second championship since 2023.

But both were among 20 CFL players invited to Football Canada’s first-ever professional national flag team camp in Chula Vista, Calif., from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. The gathering is to educate the pro players on the rules and nuances of flag football.

Canada’s men’s and women’s flag teams both qualified for 2028 Los Angeles Games last year. The women punched their ticket by winning the world championship in Germany while the men were third in their event.

The Canadian men’s team is coached by Paul LaPolice, a longtime CFL coach. Flag Football will make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles. Both the CFL and NFL will allow their players to participate in the Games.

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“Our goal was simple _ give CFL players the opportunity to pursue their dreams of representing their country,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said. “Thanks to the collaboration of our clubs and the CFLPA, that opportunity now exists.

“This is a meaningful step for our players and for the growth of the game in Canada.”

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Ford and Philpot both have twin brothers playing in the CFL _ Jalen Philpot is a receiver with the Calgary Stampeders while Tre Ford is a quarterback with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Both Fords and Philpots were selected to the camp.

Ford, who had a CFL-high seven interceptions this season, was one of nine defensive backs selected. The others were: Alonzo Addae (Ottawa); Cristophe Beaulieu (B.C.); Malcolm Bell (Hamilton); Tevaughn Campbell (Saskatchewan); Jackson Findlay (B.C.); Adrian Greene (Calgary); Ashton Miller-Melancon (Calgary); and Stavros Katsantonis (Hamilton).

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Joining the Philpots at receiver are: Nic Demski (Winnipeg); Samuel Emilus (Saskatchewan); Justin McInnis (B.C.); Kevin Mital (Toronto); Kian Schaffer-Baker (Saskatchewan); and Keelan White (Ottawa).

Tyson Philpot led the CFL in catches (124), yards (1,809) and was tied with teammate Tyler Snead for most TDs (13). Philpot set single-season records for receptions and yards by a Canuck in being named the league’s top Canadian.

Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions and Taylor Elgersma of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were the other quarterbacks selected.

David Mackie, executive director of the CFL Players’ Association, said the union fully supports its players taking to the flag game.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for our membership,” he said. “But the key word is opportunity, they still have to earn their spot on the roster.

“It’s going to provide tremendous visibility for those members, the stars of the game, but the league as well. To have CFL players on the world stage at the Olympics would just be amazing for both the players and league.”

The CFL and its nine member teams have agreed on the players being available for national team participation. They’ve also come to terms with the CFLPA regarding insurance coverage and health benefits for all participating players while attending camp.

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“Those players will be protected,” Mackie said. “If they were to get hurt they’ll be taken care of as if it was a CFL injury.

“The clubs are willing to take that risk.”

The Los Angeles Games will be held during the CFL regular season but Johnston doesn’t believe the league will halt play during the Olympics.

“Right now, there is no plan to pause our season,” he said. “We think our league and our teams are strong enough to play through the Olympics.

“The Olympic teams, let’s face it, they’re not large teams (10 total players) so this won’t be a huge portion of our players. We think with creative scheduling of our bye weeks we can mitigate the impact of some of our stars potentially missing some games.”

Union president Solomon Elimimian said CFL players participating in the L.A. Games will continue to be paid by their pro clubs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.