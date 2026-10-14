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Entertainment

Céline Dion gets her own Barbie inspired by iconic 1998 Oscars look

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted October 14, 2026 6:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Celine’s heart will go on, as Mattel unveil new Barbie doll'
Celine’s heart will go on, as Mattel unveil new Barbie doll
Watch: Near, far, wherever you are, this next story may make your heart go on. A Quebec legend is joining the ranks of some of the world's most recognizable names, in miniature form. Celine Dion is getting her own collectible Barbie, inspired by one of her most iconic moments on stage. And for fans who have followed the Quebec born superstar, it's a long-awaited tribute well worth celebrating. Felicia Parrillo reports.
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Céline Dion is joining the ranks of some of the world’s most recognizable names in miniature form, with a new Barbie inspired by one of her most memorable performances.

Mattel has created a collectible doll modelled after the Quebec-born superstar’s look at the 1998 Oscars, where Dion performed “My Heart Will Go On” in a navy blue gown and a blue diamond necklace from the movie Titanic.

The doll recreates the signature look, offering fans a miniature tribute to one of the singer’s most memorable moments on stage.

A new Céline Dion Barbie recreates the Quebec superstar’s memorable 1998 Oscars look, complete with a navy gown and blue diamond necklace.
A new Céline Dion Barbie recreates the Quebec superstar’s memorable 1998 Oscars look, complete with a navy gown and blue diamond necklace. Mattel

“It’s about time,” one fan said at Montreal’s Barbie Expo. “We have Cher right here, we have Beyoncé, we have a bunch of people, but we don’t have the greatest singer in the world?”

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Dion joins a growing lineup of celebrity singers and fashion-inspired dolls, many of which are on display at the downtown Montreal exhibit.

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For fans in Quebec, however, Dion’s addition to the collection hits particularly close to home.

“It looks a lot like her. It’s really, really accurate,” one teenage girl told Global News. “It’s really beautiful. I think it’s a great thing because Céline Dion deserves it.”

The doll comes as the 58-year-old singer makes her long-awaited return to the stage. Last month, Dion launched a sold-out residency in Paris, marking her first full-length concert in six years after revealing she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare disorder that affects her mobility.

Click to play video: 'Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years at Paris residency: ‘I missed this’'
Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years at Paris residency: ‘I missed this’

Fans say the collectible offers another way to celebrate the woman behind the music.

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“It’s her work ethic that I really admire,” one fan told Global News. “She really works hard at what she does, and she deserves it.”

Organizers at the Barbie Expo say they do not yet know if or when the Dion doll will become part of their collection.

Fans can buy the doll online for $92.

Click to play video: 'Celine Dion proves the show must go on immediately after fall at Paris gig'
Celine Dion proves the show must go on immediately after fall at Paris gig

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