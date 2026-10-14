What happens next with Stelco layoffs as Ottawa threatens legal action?

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12 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 14, 2026 at 2:41 pm

    Ben what exactly was the offer from the USA? The public has not seen the facts. We don’t believe Carney.

    And provide proof that Harper supported the rejection.

  2. Insufferable Ben
    October 14, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    @Ben 151 pm you post your drivale from parents basement. Did your parents drop you repeatedly because of your ugliness

  3. Insufferable Benny
    October 14, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    @Ben 151 pm. Just shut up. Be a man and switch to the conservatives.

  4. Anonymous
    October 14, 2026 at 2:33 pm

    No insufferable Ben,

    Liberals are the ones that failed to reach a deal. You can talk all you want about how bad the Trump Administration’s offer was but you don’t get to play stupid and claim negotiation is a one way street.

    Every other nation has negotiated deals with the Trump Administration except the country that needed to the most.

    Carney was not the right man to stand up for Canada against Trump and he has in fact done the exact opposite, tucked his tail between his legs and run to Europe when they have nothing to offer our economy financially.

  5. Anonymous
    October 14, 2026 at 2:32 pm

    This is on the LPC. They approved this acquisition just two years ago, back when they completely ignored our resource and manufacturing industries. They were so vested in carbon pricing as Carney called it back then in his book “Values”, that they thought very little of the hard working people who made a living in manual labour. They thought our economy could survive on office jobs and unicorns and pixie dust.

  6. Anonymous
    October 14, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    And in the meantime Canadians are losing their jobs not only in the steel industry because of these tariffs and Carney not getting a deal. Don’t be surprised if this company and others don’t decide to completely leave Canada especially if they can’t sell their products. I noticed the EU and other countries aren’t rushing to buy Canadian steel like Carney said they would.

  7. Mitch Dekker
    October 14, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    Sadly very tough for me to believe anything this government has to say, they should release the actual contents of the agreement so Canadians know what was actually agreed to…

  8. Elbows down
    October 14, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    Canada doesnt need to manufacture steel. The CCP stooges in the Liberal Party will just import it from China

  9. Les
    October 14, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    “He’s in favor of these U.S. tariffs against steel,” she said, referring to Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves’”
    And yet the LPC allowed this takeover to happen. Would be hilarious if not so pathetic. They got what they voted for!

    Alberta out!!!

  10. Ben
    October 14, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    Layoffs caused by the illegal tariffs from Trump and the USA. The Canadian government rightfully rejected the “offer” of a deal from the US. All of the Premiers and even former PM Harper said it was good that Canada didn’t sign the deal.

  11. ISeeFreely
    October 14, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    Sarah Roger’s, isn’t that called communism?

  12. Sarah Rogers
    October 14, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Maybe the Feds will seize the plant and keep it running? And then sell the steel to whom?

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What happens next with Stelco layoffs as Ottawa threatens legal action?

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 14, 2026 1:19 pm
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action'
Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action
Cleveland-Cliffs, the American company that owns the Stelco plant in Hamilton, Ont., is going ahead with hundreds of layoffs despite a threat of legal action from the Canadian government. Mackenzie Gray explains what's at stake, how Cleveland-Cliffs is pushing back, and what could happen next.
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Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon — her first public appearance since Stelco answered Ottawa’s legal threat over layoffs of up to 500 workers.

Stelco’s letter, obtained by Global News, was dated Oct. 9 in response to one sent by Joly on Oct. 5, in which she gave the company an ultimatum and five days to respond.

Joly’s letter to the company expressed “extreme disappointment” and claimed the layoffs constitute a direct breach of the company’s commitments under the Investment Canada Act.

Stelco maintained in its response that it hasn’t done anything wrong and claims the accusations from the federal government are “false.”

The Ontario-based steel manufacturer announced last month that pressure from U.S. tariffs forced it to concentrate steel production at its Lake Erie Works plant in Haldimand, and halt production at its plant in Hamilton. Although the company said some of those workers would be offered positions at the Haldimand facility, hundreds are still expected to be out of work.

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U.S. President Donald Trump levied tariffs on steel products from Canada of up to 50 per cent under its Section 232 duties about a year-and-a-half ago, with other products like aluminum and autos also facing tariffs.

Here’s where things stand.

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Click to play video: 'Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action'
Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action

What is Ottawa saying?

Joly claimed in her letter to Stelco on Oct. 5 that the market dynamics surrounding Trump’s tariff policies do not excuse Stelco from its commitments under the Investment Canada Act, and that the federal government would be using the “full force of the law” if those jobs are not preserved.

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Joly told reporters last week that the chief executive of U.S.-based Cleveland-Cliffs, which acquired Stelco in 2024, has supported steel tariffs and therefore cannot characterize the company’s plan to lay off up to 500 workers due to tariffs and market pressures as beyond its control.

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“He’s in favor of these U.S. tariffs against steel,” she said, referring to Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves’ public support of American steel tariffs.

“They cannot say that this is now an act of God or force majeure.”

The government says Cleveland-Cliffs made a series of commitments when it acquired the Ontario steelmaker, including preserving jobs and the Stelco name, maintaining and expanding its Canadian operations, generating cost savings, broadening its customer base and supporting unionized steel jobs.

In a release from 2024, Cleveland-Cliffs announced the agreed acquisition of Stelco and said they would “maintain significant employment levels in Canada and Canadian representation on the management team.”

Business lawyer Nassira El Hadri said the government appears to have moved past asking Cleveland-Cliffs to justify the layoffs, and is also asking for a plan outlining how it will comply with all of its undertakings.

“They are not asking for an explanation,” said El Hadri, founder of Hadri Law in Toronto. “They’re saying, ‘You have to give us a plan on how you are going to comply.’”

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“These undertakings are not goodwill gestures,” El Hadri said. “They are binding.”

If the company responds by simply reiterating that the layoffs are necessary because of U.S. tariffs, she said the dispute could end up in court.

According to the federal government, the binding undertakings in the agreement from 2024 include:

  • To respect Stelco’s historic brand by carrying on operations under the name, “Stelco, a Cleveland-Cliffs Company”;
  • To maintain Stelco’s head office in Hamilton, with responsibility for Stelco’s day-to-day operations;
  • To continue to employ at least the same number of unionized employees and the vast majority of non-unionized employees as were employed when the transaction was announced;
  • To honour all existing collective bargaining agreements and Stelco’s employee benefit and pension commitments;
  • To make significant capital and research and development expenditures in support of Stelco’s operations; and
  • To ensure Stelco’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity do not increase and continue to be at least 25 per cent below the global average for integrated steel mills.
Click to play video: 'U.S. trade war: ‘Canada has been ripping us off for many, many years,’ Trump says'
U.S. trade war: ‘Canada has been ripping us off for many, many years,’ Trump says

Stelco's claims

 

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Stelco’s letter in response to Joly from Oct. 9 was authored by Stelco’s president, Paul Simon.

According to the seven-page letter, exports of cold-rolled and coated steel to the United States have plunged 58 per cent from pre-trade-war levels as foreign imports continue to undercut Canadian-made steel.

Simon also claimed in the letter that the company was open and transparent with the federal government for several months about its struggles.

“Our early September meetings with several senior government officials, including representatives from your office, led Stelco to believe that the government understood the market realities confronting Stelco’s Hamilton Works finishing lines,” the letter said.

“Stelco submitted its annual report confirming its compliance with the employment undertakings in November 2025. That report highlighted that Stelco was facing significant challenges due to the unforeseen consequences stemming from unprecedented U.S. tariffs and Canada’s failure to advance an effective ‘Fortress North America’ trade regime.”

“Your representation that Stelco’s planned layoffs cause it to breach its undertakings is false as the undertakings do not stipulate a commitment to avoid layoffs.”

In the letter, Simon described an industry upended by U.S. tariffs, weakening demand and continued foreign steel imports.

“Stelco cannot continue to produce cold-rolled and coated steel products without incurring significant losses that are not sustainable,” Simon said in the letter. “As such, we will continue with the idling of Hamilton Works.”

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What happens next?

Over the weekend, Joly issued a statement in a social media post acknowledging she had received the letter from Stelco, and maintained the federal government’s stance.

“The Government of Canada continues to expect Stelco to meet its legally binding commitments to employees. These commitments were agreed upon as undertakings under the Investment Canada Act and do not cease to apply because of changing business strategy or market conditions,” said Joly in the statement.

“As our legal team reviews the Stelco letter, all options are on the table.”

– more to come

– with files from Global News’ Sean Prevail and the Canadian Press

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