Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lotto Max hits $90M, biggest lottery prize in Canadian history

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 14, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
Lottery jackpot View image in full screen
Lotto Max display in Joyceville, Ont., on July 22. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The upcoming Friday Lotto Max jackpot has hit $90 million, the largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada.

The latest prize pot comes after the previous prizes of $80 million last Friday and $85 million Tuesday saw no winning ticket.

It’s not just the $90 million prize up for grabs this Friday either, with 18 Maxmillions worth an estimated $1 million each and 90 Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 also available.

In total, the value of top prizes in Friday’s draw total $117 million.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, though the Lotto Max jackpot wasn’t won, there were still some very lucky Ontarians celebrating a win.

Two Maxmillions worth $1 million were sold in Whitby and Hamilton, with two people from Toronto and Mississauga sharing a third Maxmillion to receive a total of $500,000 each.

Story continues below advertisement

Some Ontarians also walked away with $100,000 each with 12 Maxplus winning tickets sold. Three other people shared a $50,000 Maxplus prize, with one sharing their winning numbers with someone from British Columbia.

A person in York Region and another in Willowdale also were winners of the Lotto Max second prize, each receiving $81,541.10.

Encore saw a few winners in Ontario as well, with people in Stouffville and Ajax and a third who bought their ticket online set to receive $100,000.

Lottery players are reminded to check their tickets to see if they won and visit OLG.ca to claim their prize. If you purchased online, you can visit your account and visit the lottery ticket history where you’ll be prompted to complete a claim declaration form.

Winners who received under $1,000 will either be automatically added to your OLG cash balance if you purchased online, or you can claim your prize at a lottery retailer.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices