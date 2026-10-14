Lotto Max hits $90M, biggest lottery prize in Canadian history

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The upcoming Friday Lotto Max jackpot has hit $90 million, the largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada.

The latest prize pot comes after the previous prizes of $80 million last Friday and $85 million Tuesday saw no winning ticket.

It’s not just the $90 million prize up for grabs this Friday either, with 18 Maxmillions worth an estimated $1 million each and 90 Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 also available.

In total, the value of top prizes in Friday’s draw total $117 million.

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According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, though the Lotto Max jackpot wasn’t won, there were still some very lucky Ontarians celebrating a win.

Two Maxmillions worth $1 million were sold in Whitby and Hamilton, with two people from Toronto and Mississauga sharing a third Maxmillion to receive a total of $500,000 each.

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Some Ontarians also walked away with $100,000 each with 12 Maxplus winning tickets sold. Three other people shared a $50,000 Maxplus prize, with one sharing their winning numbers with someone from British Columbia.

A person in York Region and another in Willowdale also were winners of the Lotto Max second prize, each receiving $81,541.10.

Encore saw a few winners in Ontario as well, with people in Stouffville and Ajax and a third who bought their ticket online set to receive $100,000.

Lottery players are reminded to check their tickets to see if they won and visit OLG.ca to claim their prize. If you purchased online, you can visit your account and visit the lottery ticket history where you’ll be prompted to complete a claim declaration form.

Winners who received under $1,000 will either be automatically added to your OLG cash balance if you purchased online, or you can claim your prize at a lottery retailer.