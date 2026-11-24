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Canadian provinces are waiting to see if U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to tax American companies with foreign data centres.

Trump threatened Friday to impose “a tremendous tax” on American firms that build their data centres abroad.

Meanwhile American artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has signed a 20-year lease to occupy a planned $10-billion data centre project in Cape Breton.

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EverWind fuels plans to finance, build and own the 18,600-square metre facility in Point Tupper, N.S., which would be Anthropic’s first Canadian data centre.

Premier Tim Houston’s office said in an email Tuesday that Trump has made similar threats before, such as his call last year for 100 per cent tariffs on foreign films that never materialized.

U.S. firm Meta is building a $13-billion data centre in Alberta and a spokesperson for Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday that her government will wait to see if there are further details from the White House in the coming weeks.

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“The reality is that EverWind is developing, financing, constructing and owning this (data centre) site. Preventing them from doing so would be like preventing American retailers from operating in Canadian shopping malls,” Houston’s office said in a statement.