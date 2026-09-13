Recipe: Buffalo chicken salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad
A quick and easy way to turn leftover chicken into a new meal, inspired by classic Buffalo chicken wings served with ranch, celery and carrot crudité.
Ingredients
Cooked chicken, diced or shredded 300 g – about 3 medium thighs / 2½ cups
Buffalo Greek Yogurt Ranch* 120 g – about ½ cup
Celery, finely diced 60 g – about ½ cup
Carrot, coarsely grated 50 g – about ½ cup
Green onion, thinly sliced 20 g – about ¼ cup
Fresh lemon juice 10 g – about 2 tsp
Salt to taste
Ground black pepper to taste
Make the Chicken Salad
1. Remove any bones or unwanted skin from the leftover chicken. Dice or shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
2. Add the chicken, celery, grated carrot and green onion to a mixing bowl.
3. Add 120 g (½ cup) of the Buffalo Greek Yogurt Ranch and the lemon juice.
4. Fold everything together until the chicken and vegetables are evenly coated.
5. Taste and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper as needed.
6. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.
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Buffalo Greek Yogurt Ranch
Ingredients
Plain Greek yogurt, 2–5% 1,000 g – approx. 4 cups
House-made hot sauce 60 g, or to taste – ¼ cup, or to taste
Lemon juice 15 g – 1 tbsp
Garlic powder 7.5 g, – approx. 2½ tsp
Onion powder 9 g – approx. 1 tbsp
Dried dill 2 g – approx. 2 tsp
Dried parsley 2 g – approx. 2 tsp
Ground black pepper 5 g – approx. 2 tsp
Kosher salt 5 g, or TT approx. ¾ tsp, or to taste
Make the Buffalo Ranch
Combine the Greek yogurt, house-made hot sauce, lemon juice, garlic powder, onion powder, dill, parsley, black pepper and salt in a small bowl.
Whisk until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning and hot sauce as desired.
If the ranch is too thick, add a little additional milk or buttermilk until it reaches your
preferred consistency.
Easy Cowboy Caviar
Ingredients
Black beans, drained and rinsed 150 g – about ¾ cup
Corn, canned or frozen and thawed 120 g – about ¾ cup
Tomato, diced 100 g – about ¾ cup
Bell pepper, diced 75 g – about ½ cup
Red onion, finely diced 40 g – about ¼ cup
Fresh cilantro, roughly chopped 10 g – about ¼ cup
Jalapeño, finely diced 10 g – about 1 tbsp
Fresh lime juice 30 g – 2 tbsp
Olive oil 20 g – 1½ tbsp
Ground cumin 1 g – ½ tsp
Garlic powder 1 g – ⅓ tsp
Salt 3 g – about ½ tsp
Ground black pepper 1 g – about ½ tsp
Method
1. Drain and rinse the black beans well. If using canned corn, drain it. If using frozen corn, thaw before using.
2. Combine the black beans, corn, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, cilantro and jalapeño in a bowl.
3. Add the lime juice, olive oil, cumin, garlic powder, salt and black pepper.
4. Toss everything together until evenly dressed.
5. Taste and adjust the lime juice and salt as needed.
6. The Cowboy Caviar can be served immediately, but allowing it to sit for 10–15 minutes before serving will give the flavours time to come together.
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