Recipe: Buffalo chicken salad

Send this page to someone via email

Buffalo Chicken Salad

A quick and easy way to turn leftover chicken into a new meal, inspired by classic Buffalo chicken wings served with ranch, celery and carrot crudité.

Ingredients

Cooked chicken, diced or shredded 300 g – about 3 medium thighs / 2½ cups

Buffalo Greek Yogurt Ranch* 120 g – about ½ cup

Celery, finely diced 60 g – about ½ cup

Carrot, coarsely grated 50 g – about ½ cup

Green onion, thinly sliced 20 g – about ¼ cup

Fresh lemon juice 10 g – about 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

Make the Chicken Salad

1. Remove any bones or unwanted skin from the leftover chicken. Dice or shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

2. Add the chicken, celery, grated carrot and green onion to a mixing bowl.

3. Add 120 g (½ cup) of the Buffalo Greek Yogurt Ranch and the lemon juice.

4. Fold everything together until the chicken and vegetables are evenly coated.

5. Taste and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper as needed.

6. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Buffalo Greek Yogurt Ranch

Ingredients

Plain Greek yogurt, 2–5% 1,000 g – approx. 4 cups

House-made hot sauce 60 g, or to taste – ¼ cup, or to taste

Lemon juice 15 g – 1 tbsp

Garlic powder 7.5 g, – approx. 2½ tsp

Onion powder 9 g – approx. 1 tbsp

Dried dill 2 g – approx. 2 tsp

Dried parsley 2 g – approx. 2 tsp

Ground black pepper 5 g – approx. 2 tsp

Kosher salt 5 g, or TT approx. ¾ tsp, or to taste

Story continues below advertisement

Make the Buffalo Ranch

Combine the Greek yogurt, house-made hot sauce, lemon juice, garlic powder, onion powder, dill, parsley, black pepper and salt in a small bowl.

Whisk until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning and hot sauce as desired.

If the ranch is too thick, add a little additional milk or buttermilk until it reaches your

preferred consistency.

Easy Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients

Black beans, drained and rinsed 150 g – about ¾ cup

Corn, canned or frozen and thawed 120 g – about ¾ cup

Tomato, diced 100 g – about ¾ cup

Bell pepper, diced 75 g – about ½ cup

Red onion, finely diced 40 g – about ¼ cup

Fresh cilantro, roughly chopped 10 g – about ¼ cup

Jalapeño, finely diced 10 g – about 1 tbsp

Fresh lime juice 30 g – 2 tbsp

Olive oil 20 g – 1½ tbsp

Ground cumin 1 g – ½ tsp

Garlic powder 1 g – ⅓ tsp

Salt 3 g – about ½ tsp

Ground black pepper 1 g – about ½ tsp

Method

1. Drain and rinse the black beans well. If using canned corn, drain it. If using frozen corn, thaw before using.

2. Combine the black beans, corn, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, cilantro and jalapeño in a bowl.

3. Add the lime juice, olive oil, cumin, garlic powder, salt and black pepper.

4. Toss everything together until evenly dressed.

5. Taste and adjust the lime juice and salt as needed.

6. The Cowboy Caviar can be served immediately, but allowing it to sit for 10–15 minutes before serving will give the flavours time to come together.