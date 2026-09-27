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Lifestyle

Recipe: Recheado Masala

By Chef Tushar Tondvalkar, Kavita Special to Global News
Posted September 27, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Recipe: Recheado Masala - image View image in full screen
Lew Robertson
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Recheado Masala

Ingredients

Coconut vinegar | white vinegar – 200 ml
Water – 500 ml
Kashmiri red chilli – 50 pc
Black peppercorn – 2 tbsp
Clove – 1 tbsp
Cumin – 3 tbsp
Cinnamon – 2 inch stick
Tamarind pulp – 5 tbsp
Jaggery | Sugar – ½ cup
Turmeric – 1 tsp
Salt to taste

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Instructions:

Chilli Masala
1. Add all the masala ingredients to a bowl and let them sit for 30 minutes. This allows the spices to soften and absorb the liquid.
2. Transfer the mixture to a blender and blend until you have a smooth, fine paste, you can add more water if needed.

Prawns
1. For 4 jumbo prawns, heat a pan over medium-high heat. Season the prawns with salt and sear them on both sides until nicely coloured.
2. Add 2–3 tbsp of the chilli masala paste, 2 tsp sugar, and a small splash of water.
3. Sauté for approximately 1 minute, allowing the masala to coat the prawns and cook through.
4. Add 2 tbsp butter and finish with chopped cilantro.
5. Toss well and serve immediately

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