Recipe: Recheado Masala

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Recheado Masala

Ingredients

Coconut vinegar | white vinegar – 200 ml

Water – 500 ml

Kashmiri red chilli – 50 pc

Black peppercorn – 2 tbsp

Clove – 1 tbsp

Cumin – 3 tbsp

Cinnamon – 2 inch stick

Tamarind pulp – 5 tbsp

Jaggery | Sugar – ½ cup

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Salt to taste

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Instructions:

Chilli Masala

1. Add all the masala ingredients to a bowl and let them sit for 30 minutes. This allows the spices to soften and absorb the liquid.

2. Transfer the mixture to a blender and blend until you have a smooth, fine paste, you can add more water if needed.

Prawns

1. For 4 jumbo prawns, heat a pan over medium-high heat. Season the prawns with salt and sear them on both sides until nicely coloured.

2. Add 2–3 tbsp of the chilli masala paste, 2 tsp sugar, and a small splash of water.

3. Sauté for approximately 1 minute, allowing the masala to coat the prawns and cook through.

4. Add 2 tbsp butter and finish with chopped cilantro.

5. Toss well and serve immediately