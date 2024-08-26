Global News and 980 CKNW Where We Live

Join Global News & 980 CKNW for our Where We Live series, a chance to explore, celebrate and investigate what makes Metro Vancouver great!
This series is brought to you by the B.C. Real Estate Association.
Watch and listen to our special reports that focus on different neighbourhoods and what makes them unique.
Here are some of the previous segments:
Where We Live – UBC
Where We Live – Tsleil-Waututh Nation
Where We Live – The West End
Where We Live – Renfrew-Collingwood
Where We Live – North Road’s Korean Community
Where We Live – Delta’s Floating Homes
Trending Now
Where We Live – No. 3 Rd. Richmond
Where We Live – Burkeville
Where We Live: Building communities
Where We Live: Creating a strong community
Comments