Global News and 980 CKNW Where We Live

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Join Global News & 980 CKNW for our Where We Live series, a chance to explore, celebrate and investigate what makes Metro Vancouver great!

This series is brought to you by the B.C. Real Estate Association.

View image in full screen B.C. Real Estate Association

Watch and listen to our special reports that focus on different neighbourhoods and what makes them unique.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are some of the previous segments:

4:56 Where We Live – UBC

4:30 Where We Live – Tsleil-Waututh Nation

4:27 Where We Live – The West End

3:51 Where We Live – Renfrew-Collingwood

4:55 Where We Live – North Road’s Korean Community

4:19 Where We Live – Delta’s Floating Homes

5:05 Where We Live – No. 3 Rd. Richmond

5:50 Where We Live – Burkeville

4:28 Where We Live: Building communities

3:38 Where We Live: Creating a strong community