From thrillers to biographies and everything in between, Global News Morning Weekend anchor Jennifer Palma loves to read.

Every Sunday she presents Palma’s Picks, showcasing Canadian authors and stories.

4:39 Palma’s Picks: Conceiving in Canada

4:56 Palma’s Picks:Unexpected stories from dad

3:54 Palma’s Picks: Privilege, exploit and reckoning

3:28 Palma’s Picks: Finding courage and being human

3:48 Palma’s Picks:Arctic expedition and adventure

3:44 Palma’s Picks: A look through the lens at B.C. wildlife

3:57 Palma’s Picks: Sharing food and culture

3:52 Palma’s Picks: Family first sacrifices

4:40 Palma’s Picks:Life through the eyes of a pet rock

3:23 Palma’s Picks: Giving grief colour

3:50 Palma’s Picks: Poetry gives voice to those living with a disability

3:48 Palma’s Picks: Making sense of life with OCD

4:22 Palma’s Picks: The impacts of infectious diseases and vaccines

3:56 Palma’s Picks: Discussing divorce with kids

4:27 Palma’s Picks: Balancing elder care with life demands

4:42 Palma’s Picks: Stories of inspiration in hard times

3:29 Palma’s Picks: Teaching kids and adults about food allergies

4:23 Palma’s Picks: The push and pull of culture and language

4:42 Palma’s Picks: Journey on a road to healing