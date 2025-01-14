From thrillers to biographies and everything in between, Global News Morning Weekend anchor Jennifer Palma loves to read.
Every Sunday she presents Palma’s Picks, showcasing Canadian authors and stories.
Palma’s Picks: Conceiving in Canada
Palma’s Picks:Unexpected stories from dad
Palma’s Picks: Privilege, exploit and reckoning
Palma’s Picks: Finding courage and being human
Palma’s Picks:Arctic expedition and adventure
Palma’s Picks: A look through the lens at B.C. wildlife
Palma’s Picks: Sharing food and culture
Palma’s Picks: Family first sacrifices
Palma’s Picks:Life through the eyes of a pet rock
Palma’s Picks: Giving grief colour
Palma’s Picks: Poetry gives voice to those living with a disability
Palma’s Picks: Making sense of life with OCD
Trending Now
Palma’s Picks: The impacts of infectious diseases and vaccines
Palma’s Picks: Discussing divorce with kids
Palma’s Picks: Balancing elder care with life demands
Palma’s Picks: Stories of inspiration in hard times
Palma’s Picks: Teaching kids and adults about food allergies
Palma’s Picks: The push and pull of culture and language
Palma’s Picks: Journey on a road to healing
Palma’s Picks: A new life and ancestral heritage explored
Comments