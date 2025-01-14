Menu

Palma’s Picks

By Staff Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 5:16 pm
From thrillers to biographies and everything in between, Global News Morning Weekend anchor Jennifer Palma loves to read.

Every Sunday she presents Palma’s Picks, showcasing Canadian authors and stories.

Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Conceiving in Canada'
Palma’s Picks: Conceiving in Canada
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks:Unexpected stories from dad'
Palma’s Picks:Unexpected stories from dad
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Privilege, exploit and reckoning'
Palma’s Picks: Privilege, exploit and reckoning
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Finding courage and being human'
Palma’s Picks: Finding courage and being human
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks:Arctic expedition and adventure'
Palma’s Picks:Arctic expedition and adventure
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: A look through the lens at B.C. wildlife'
Palma’s Picks: A look through the lens at B.C. wildlife
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Sharing food and culture'
Palma’s Picks: Sharing food and culture
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Family first sacrifices'
Palma’s Picks: Family first sacrifices
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks:Life through the eyes of a pet rock'
Palma’s Picks:Life through the eyes of a pet rock
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Giving grief colour'
Palma’s Picks: Giving grief colour
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Poetry gives voice to those living with a disability'
Palma’s Picks: Poetry gives voice to those living with a disability
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Making sense of life with OCD'
Palma’s Picks: Making sense of life with OCD
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: The impacts of infectious diseases and vaccines'
Palma’s Picks: The impacts of infectious diseases and vaccines
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Discussing divorce with kids'
Palma’s Picks: Discussing divorce with kids
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Balancing elder care with life demands'
Palma’s Picks: Balancing elder care with life demands
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Stories of inspiration in hard times'
Palma’s Picks: Stories of inspiration in hard times
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Teaching kids and adults about food allergies'
Palma’s Picks: Teaching kids and adults about food allergies
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: The push and pull of culture and language'
Palma’s Picks: The push and pull of culture and language
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: Journey on a road to healing'
Palma’s Picks: Journey on a road to healing
Click to play video: 'Palma’s Picks: A new life and ancestral heritage explored'
Palma’s Picks: A new life and ancestral heritage explored
