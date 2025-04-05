Canadians could face detention if denied U.S. entry, Ottawa warns

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians taking a trip across the U.S. border are being advised to cooperate and be “forthcoming” when speaking with authorities at the crossing, adding they could face detention if denied entry.

In a travel advisory updated Friday, the federal government says Canadians should “expect scrutiny” when crossing ports of entry and to expect questioning and potential search of their electronic devices.

“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities,” the advisory reads. “If you are denied entry, you could be detained while awaiting deportation.”

The update comes amid growing tensions between the two countries, with U.S. President Donald Trump having imposed various tariffs on Canada.

In the months since the tariffs threats began, Canadian travel south of the border has plunged.

In B.C., for example, slightly more than 3,300 vehicles crossed at the Peace Arch on both March 17 and March 24, compared to more than 10,100 on the same days in 2024.

Trips by religious and school groups have also been axed in the wake of changes.

A gathering of the North American Interfaith Network to be held in Nova Scotia has been postponed indefinitely due to border concerns, while a Moncton high school band trip to New York City was also cancelled with the school district saying the political climate raised concerns.

Friday’s update also comes as the U.S. government, starting April 11, will require that Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting for periods longer than 30 days to register or face potential penalties, fines or even “misdemeanor prosecution.” This requirement primarily applies to those entering the U.S. at a land border entry, as those flying in by air often already receive what’s known as an I-94 admission form.

While that rule will more apply to Canadians staying in the U.S. for a longer time period, including more than one million “snowbirds,” the federal government is still cautioning people to know the various rules before travelling.

Ottawa is also stressing people need to ensure they properly show legal status if requested at any time while south of the border.

“Authorities may request proof of legal status in the U.S. at any time,” the advisory says. “Be prepared to show evidence of your legal presence in the U.S.”

—with files from Global News’ Amy Judd and The Canadian Press