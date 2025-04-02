Religious gathering cancelled in N.S. because of fears of U.S. border policies

Send this page to someone via email

A gathering of religious groups from across North America that was supposed to be held this year in Nova Scotia has been postponed indefinitely because of worries over U.S. border policies.

The annual conference of the North American Interfaith Network brings together people of various denominations, and the theme for this year’s meeting in Wolfville, N.S., was addressing social justice issues.

Rob Hankinson, coordinator of the conference, says that in early February he asked nearly 120 people who had planned to attend whether the policies of the Trump administration were making them reconsider travelling.

Hankinson says most responded that they were unable to commit to attending because of fears that people who were not U.S. citizens might be prevented from returning home to the U.S. from Canada.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has led a crackdown on immigration, and has cited a seldom-invoked statute to expel non-citizens from the country if their presence was deemed a threat to U.S. foreign policy interests.

The Aug. 3-7 conference would have been the first in-person edition since 2018 because of COVID-19.

John Pinter, executive director of the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County in South Bend, Ind., says such interfaith gatherings are important because they help spread resiliency in communities, especially during emergencies.

But he says he understands why this year’s meeting was cancelled, given the concerns of some people about re-entering the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press