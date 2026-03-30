Prairie Harm Reduction’s operations suspended amid financial woes

Send this page to someone via email

Prairie Harm Reduction says it has had its exemption to operate Saskatoon’s supervised consumption site suspended, but said it’s working to have it reinstated.

The notice of the suspension comes just days after the organization fired their executive director following the discovery of a “significant financial shortfall.”

Kayla DeMong’s employment was terminated on March 24. Two days later, on March 26, PHR said it received notice of the suspension from Health Canada.

“This is unfortunate, but not unexpected,” PHR said in a news release.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It did not say why Health Canada suspended the exemption, but said it is in close contact with the government agency and “actively working” to provide information that’s been requested so the suspension can be lifted.

The drop-in centre, also operated by PHR, remains open.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization announced on Sunday that Emmanuelle “Em” Morin will be taking on the role of transitional support specialist, providing support to PHR staff and the board and overseeing day-to-day operations.

PHR said in the release its board of directors is working with external financial experts to continue its “detailed review” of financial reporting and the organization’s financial status. A detailed preliminary report is expected in early April.

It previously said that while a probe into the shortfall was underway, it did not believe there was evidence of fraud, theft or personal misuse of funds.