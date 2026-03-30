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Health

Prairie Harm Reduction’s operations suspended amid financial woes

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 9:55 am
1 min read
Prairie Harm Reduction. View image in full screen
Prairie Harm Reduction. Global News
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Prairie Harm Reduction says it has had its exemption to operate Saskatoon’s supervised consumption site suspended, but said it’s working to have it reinstated.

The notice of the suspension comes just days after the organization fired their executive director following the discovery of a “significant financial shortfall.”

Kayla DeMong’s employment was terminated on March 24. Two days later, on March 26, PHR said it received notice of the suspension from Health Canada.

“This is unfortunate, but not unexpected,” PHR said in a news release.

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It did not say why Health Canada suspended the exemption, but said it is in close contact with the government agency and “actively working” to provide information that’s been requested so the suspension can be lifted.

The drop-in centre, also operated by PHR, remains open.

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The organization announced on Sunday that Emmanuelle “Em” Morin will be taking on the role of transitional support specialist, providing support to PHR staff and the board and overseeing day-to-day operations.

PHR said in the release its board of directors is working with external financial experts to continue its “detailed review” of financial reporting and the organization’s financial status. A detailed preliminary report is expected in early April.

It previously said that while a probe into the shortfall was underway, it did not believe there was evidence of fraud, theft or personal misuse of funds.

Click to play video: 'Prairie Harm Reduction reacts to safe consumption site community meeting'
Prairie Harm Reduction reacts to safe consumption site community meeting

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