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Canada

Prairie Harm Reduction fires executive director, citing ‘significant’ deficit

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 24, 2026 5:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Prairie Harm Reduction reacts to safe consumption site community meeting'
Prairie Harm Reduction reacts to safe consumption site community meeting
RELATED: Prairie Harm Reduction reacts to safe consumption site community meeting – Feb 20, 2026
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Prairie Harm Reduction says it has terminated the employment of its executive director, stating financial management “fell significant short of what was required.”

The organization, which is Saskatoon’s only safe consumption site, said its board of directors was advised on March 5 of a significant financial shortfall in operating funds.

“Over the past year, demand for our services has increased by nearly 300 per cent, and it appears that in our effort to respond to that need and avoid turning people away, PHR spent more than our revenues allowed,” a statement from PHR said.

“This combination of rapid growth in demand and insufficient financial management has resulted in a significant cash deficit.”

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PHR said its investigation into the shortfall has just begun, but added it does not believe there is evidence of fraud, theft or personal misuse of funds.

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However, the organization said its board has terminated employment of executive director Kayla DeMong and assumed operational control. An interim lead will also be appointed to oversee the day-to-day operations “while we stabilize our finances.”

External financial experts have also been engaged to conduct an independent review of PHR’s finances, and to strengthen internal controls and advise on a sustainable path forward.

The safe consumption site said it is “urgently seeking aid” to keep its doors open and protect essential services.

“We require immediate community assistance to keep supporting the people who depend on us every day,” the organization said.

The financial crisis for PHR comes only a month after it reported it had treated triple the number of overdoses in 2025 compared to 2024. It said it had also supported 22 per cent more people over the past year and successfully performed more than 150 interventions.

At the time, DeMong had told Global News that many overdoses reversed showed how PHR was a “vital partner in community safety.”

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