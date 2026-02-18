Menu

Canada

Overdoses tripled at Saskatoon supervised consumption site in 2025

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 7:44 pm
1 min read
'We are seeing more and more people who are knowingly using fentanyl because that is what is available,' Prairie Harm Reduction executive director Kayla DeMong said. Slavo Kutas / Global News
Saskatoon’s only supervised consumption site, Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR), reports that it treated triple the number of overdoses in 2025 compared to 2024.

PHR says it has also supported 22 per cent more people over the past year and successfully performed more than 150 interventions.

The clinic says its stats are telling of the toxic drug crisis in the city.

“With 150-plus overdoses reversed in the last year through our onsite paramedics and drug testing, we are a vital partner in community safety,” PHR executive director Kayla Demong said.

Prairie Harm Reduction calls government response to overdose crisis ‘inadequate’

In November, Saskatoon Fire Deputy Chief Rob Hogan said he has seen more than 2,100 overdoses this year — close to double what he saw all of last year at 1,200.

Many of those on the front line, including Demong and Hogan, have credited naloxone with helping prevent the increased number of overdoses from turning fatal.

Since November, there have been two toxic drug alerts in Saskatoon for a veterinarian sedative, medetomidine, that is not reactive to naloxone.

Prairie Harm Reduction paramedic Stacia Robinson says many users are unaware of the medetomidine in the drugs they buy, causing regular users of fentanyl who have not built up a tolerance to overdose.

“These people end up being unsuspected victims of un-regulated drugs supply,” said Robinson.

On Thursday, Brad Redekopp, MP for Saskatoon West, is hosting a community engagement meeting to discuss the impacts of the supervised consumption site to community safety.

“We believe a complete understanding of the site’s impact requires looking at the data,” says Kayla DeMong, executive director at Prairie Harm Reduction.

“We welcome the opportunity to share this data with the public and media.”

Demong says PHR was not notified of the meeting or invited to participate.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

