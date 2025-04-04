SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘I didn’t have enough money’: 80-year-old Canadian puts out job plea to make ends meet

By Gabby Rodrigues & Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 11:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '80-year-old Canadian woman searching for job to help pay off debts'
80-year-old Canadian woman searching for job to help pay off debts
WATCH: Rachel Garand is an elderly woman desperately searching for a better job. The Quebec resident is overburdened with debt and despite having paid work, it's not enough to pay the bills. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, after sharing her search online, someone stepped in to try to help give her the retirement she deserves.
An 80-year-old Quebec woman says she’s trying to find a new job to try and make ends meet and help pay off her debts amid the high cost of living.

Rachel Garand works part-time, offering food samples at a large retail store. However, she says earning an income barely above minimum wage is not enough to make ends meet.

While Garand says she tries to enjoy the little things in life, the cost of living is “very expensive,” and even the smallest luxuries eat into her daily budget.

Her story of trying to find a new job was reposted on Facebook. Within days, it was shared more than 6,000 times. She was also featured in a YouTube video explaining her financial situation.

The senior used to live in a house with another person, but he passed away years ago and the house was sold. She said she moved into an apartment but her bills piled up.

Despite her part-time job and monthly government pension checks, Garand said it wasn’t enough. She started using credit cards and accepting family loans to pay her bills, racking up more than $28,000 in debts.

“I did it because I didn’t have enough money,” Garand said.

A GoFundMe campaign was also launched to fundraise money to help pay off her debts. As of Friday morning, more than $14,000 had been raised.

But Garand says she is not looking for handouts and just wants a better paying job, even when her debts are paid off. She says she’s also determined to pay it forward as others try to help her get back on track.

“I feel like that the people in Quebec are very affected when they see old people,” Garand said.

“I love the old people and I can help them too.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

