Kelowna construction worker faces fight beyond the job site

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Curtiss Kelly thought he was beginning a new chapter.

The Kelowna, B.C., construction worker had recently landed a job with Northland Properties and was settling into the role when his life took an unexpected turn.

Just weeks into the job, doctors diagnosed him with Stage 4 lung and brain cancer and was still in his 90-day probation period when he learned of the diagnosis. Along with the toll of cancer, he worried about what the illness could mean for his career.

“My biggest concern was I wasn’t going to have a job,” he said. “When you have cancer and you apply to a job, the chances are going to be low.”

View image in full screen Kelly leading a morning stretch while he is on medical leave. Curtiss Kelly

Research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found between 33 per cent and 40 per cent of Canadians experience financial distress after a cancer diagnosis. Researchers also found many workers see their income drop by almost 25 per cent during the first year after being diagnosed.

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After learning about his cancer, Northland Properties stepped in and fast-tracked his benefits, moving them ahead before he completed his 90-day probation period.

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At the same time, the crew he works with came together to help, organizing a fundraiser that raised nearly $750 for Kelly and his partner.

For Kelly, the support of his employer and co-workers has helped ease some of those concerns. Now, as treatment begins, he’s focused on the fight ahead and taking it one day at a time.