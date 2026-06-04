Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna construction worker faces fight beyond the job site

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 8:58 pm
1 min read
Curtiss Kelly one two days before he starts chemotherapy. View image in full screen
Curtiss Kelly one two days before he starts chemotherapy. Cohan Sassaman
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Curtiss Kelly thought he was beginning a new chapter.

The Kelowna, B.C., construction worker had recently landed a job with Northland Properties and was settling into the role when his life took an unexpected turn.

Just weeks into the job, doctors diagnosed him with Stage 4 lung and brain cancer and was still in his 90-day probation period when he learned of the diagnosis. Along with the  toll of cancer, he worried about what the illness could mean for his career.

“My biggest concern was I wasn’t going to have a job,” he said. “When you have cancer and you apply to a job, the chances are going to be low.”

Kelly leading a morning stretch while he is on medical leave View image in full screen
Kelly leading a morning stretch while he is on medical leave. Curtiss Kelly

Research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found between 33 per cent and 40 per cent of Canadians experience financial distress after a cancer diagnosis. Researchers also found many workers see their income drop by almost 25 per cent during the first year after being diagnosed.

Story continues below advertisement

After learning about his cancer, Northland Properties stepped in and fast-tracked his benefits, moving them ahead before he completed his 90-day probation period.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the same time, the crew he works with came together to help, organizing a fundraiser that raised nearly $750 for Kelly and his partner.

For Kelly, the support of his employer and co-workers has helped ease some of those concerns. Now, as treatment begins, he’s focused on the fight ahead and taking it one day at a time.

Curtiss Kelly one two days before he starts chemotherapy View image in full screen
Curtiss Kelly one two days before he starts chemotherapy. Cohan Sassaman

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices