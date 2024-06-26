SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada Day 2024: Take our quiz and test your knowledge of Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 5:39 pm
1 min read
Bank of Canada View image in full screen
A Canadian maple leaf flag can be seen near the Bank of Canada building on Sparks Street in Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Happy Canada Day!

Global BC is partnering with Canada Day events in Abbotsford, Surrey, Richmond and Vancouver.

Global News wants to help you celebrate by testing some of your Canadian knowledge!

How many can you answer? The answers are below, but no peeking!

Canada Day reimagined in spirit of reconciliation
Vancouver Bandits unveil jersey tribute to Terry Fox

ANSWER KEY:

  1. New Brunswick
  2. He received an honorary Oscar in 2017
  3. Juno
  4. London, Ontario
  5. Lacrosse
  6. Hawaiian
  7. The 2010 men’s Olympic hockey final between Canada and the U.S.
  8. Calgary, Alberta
  9. Kermode
  10. Vancouver, B.C.
  11. Snow White
  12. Gunpowder
  13. Natalie Portman
  14. Canola oil
  15. Kraft Dinner
