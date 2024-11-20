Human error caused gorilla death at Calgary Zoo: officials

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a two-year-old gorilla at the Calgary Zoo on Nov. 12 was caused by human error, according to zoo officials.

The cause of death of the young western lowland gorilla, named Eyare, was made public on Wednesday morning.

“Eyare was moving around in the back of house, roaming from bedroom to bedroom (and) interacting with the other gorillas,” zoo officials said in a statement.

“A member of her care team intended to activate a door to separate Eyare from other members of the troop for an individual animal training session but mistakenly activated the wrong door, resulting in Eyare being struck by the door and sustaining traumatic head injuries.”

The zoo said the gorilla team retrieved Eyare from the troop and the veterinary team “immediately commenced lifesaving measures, including CPR.”

“Sadly, Eyare succumbed to her injuries.”

