Calgary Zoo’s African lion dies during recovery from veterinary exam

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is mourning the loss of Aslan, the 12-year-old African lion who died Monday while recovering from a veterinary exam.

In a social media post, zoo officials confirmed that the examination was prompted by the “rapid onset” of symptoms connected to his previously diagnosed kidney and cardiac disease.

Veterinary staff determined Aslan’s kidney disease had significantly worsened and he died post-exam.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Aslan was transferred to the Calgary Zoo in 2012, alongside his brother Baruti, from the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C.

The brothers were joined in 2019 by lionesses Mali and Sabi.

Zoo officials say the animal care, health and welfare team will monitor Baruti, Mali and Sabi following the death of a member of their pride.

