Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Calgary Zoo’s African lion dies during recovery from veterinary exam

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 4:37 pm
Aslan, a 12-year-old African lion at the Calgary Zoo, died July 31 following a veterinary exam. View image in full screen
Aslan, a 12-year-old African lion at the Calgary Zoo, died July 31 following a veterinary exam. Supplied/Calgary Zoo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is mourning the loss of Aslan, the 12-year-old African lion who died Monday while recovering from a veterinary exam.

In a social media post, zoo officials confirmed that the examination was prompted by the “rapid onset” of symptoms connected to his previously diagnosed kidney and cardiac disease.

Veterinary staff determined Aslan’s kidney disease had significantly worsened and he died post-exam.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Aslan was transferred to the Calgary Zoo in 2012, alongside his brother Baruti, from the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C.

The brothers were joined in 2019 by lionesses Mali and Sabi.

Zoo officials say the animal care, health and welfare team will monitor Baruti, Mali and Sabi following the death of a member of their pride.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peacock killed by lions at Calgary Zoo'
Peacock killed by lions at Calgary Zoo
Related News
Calgary ZooKidney DiseaseWilder InstituteAslancalgary lioncardiac diseaselion deathzoo lion death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices