Guests at the Calgary Zoo will soon be able to visit the newest additions, red panda cubs.

The cubs are a set of twins and are the second litter for panda parents Udaya and Linus.

Are you red-y for some good news? Our red panda parents ‘Udaya’ and ‘Linus’ welcomed their second litter – a set of twins! While Udaya and her new cubs rest behind the scenes, you can visit the rest of the family and congratulate them on this paw-some news! 🐾 #YourZooYYC pic.twitter.com/KWau1PzXfQ — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) July 11, 2023

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the red panda is an endangered species, with a population of less than 10,000.

While Udaya and her new cubs bond and rest, guests at the Calgary Zoo can get a glimpse of the rest of the panda family.