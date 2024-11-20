Top winter essentials you need this year

Send this page to someone via email

Oh the weather outside is frightful but these winter finds are just so delightful. From beautiful cotton sweaters, classic UGG boots to sleek hand-warmers and electric snow shovels, we’ve found the very best items for keeping toasty this holiday season and beyond. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Rechargeable Electric Reusable Hand Warmer Escape the cold with this rechargeable, reusable electric hand warmer that will keep your hands warm over and over again. It provides 6-12 hours of heat and doubles as a power bank for your phone or tablet, perfect for winter warmth and emergency charging. $49.99 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials 100% Cotton Cable Crewneck This classic cable crewneck might be part of the perfect ensemble to wear to all your holiday family functions. Made from 100% cotton, you’ll stay cozy and warm too. Yes, this is from the men’s section but who doesn’t love an oversized moment? Plus the mister can have one too! Prepare for plenty of compliments. $38.2 on Amazon

UGG womens Classic Ultra Mini Platform These Ultra Mini Platform UGG boots have been the talk of the town and all the craze this year. I can’t blame them, it’s cozy comfort with a stylish platform sole – the best of both worlds. Available in black to match any outfit, or in UGG’s signature tan. $194.96 on Amazon

Fluffy Winter Earmuffs These adorable fluffy earmuffs are just begging to be included in your cute ice-skating outfits. Practical and foldable so you can throw it into any purse for compact carrying. $11.98 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Electric Heated Blanket Add extra warmth to your home with this sherpa heated blanket, featuring ultra-soft flannel on one side and cozy sherpa fleece on the other for ultimate comfort. $139.99 on Amazon

Heated Snow Melting Mats for Stairs Never worry about slipping with this heated mat that will melt away snow from stairs. Its durable, weather-resistant design means you can rely on this mat even in harsh winter conditions. $189.95 on Amazon

Men's Winter Thermal Underwear These men’s thermal underwear offer warmth, are moisture-wicking with comfortable layers and are perfect for cold weather activities or everyday wear. $29.99 on Amazon

Electric Snow Shovel Make winter chores a breeze with an electric snow shovel that clears snow quickly and effortlessly. Lightweight with a powerful motor, it’s completely cordless and it’s powerful enough to clear paths up to 13 inches wide and 8 inches deep in a single pass. Ideal for steps, patios, decks, walkways, driveways, and sidewalks. Let it snow! $369.99 on Amazon

