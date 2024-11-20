Top winter essentials you need this year

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oh the weather outside is frightful but these winter finds are just so delightful. From beautiful cotton sweaters, classic UGG boots to sleek hand-warmers and electric snow shovels, we’ve found the very best items for keeping toasty this holiday season and beyond. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Escape the cold with this rechargeable, reusable electric hand warmer that will keep your hands warm over and over again. It provides 6-12 hours of heat and doubles as a power bank for your phone or tablet, perfect for winter warmth and emergency charging.
This classic cable crewneck might be part of the perfect ensemble to wear to all your holiday family functions. Made from 100% cotton, you’ll stay cozy and warm too. Yes, this is from the men’s section but who doesn’t love an oversized moment? Plus the mister can have one too! Prepare for plenty of compliments.
These Ultra Mini Platform UGG boots have been the talk of the town and all the craze this year. I can’t blame them, it’s cozy comfort with a stylish platform sole – the best of both worlds. Available in black to match any outfit, or in UGG’s signature tan.
Make winter chores a breeze with an electric snow shovel that clears snow quickly and effortlessly. Lightweight with a powerful motor, it’s completely cordless and it’s powerful enough to clear paths up to 13 inches wide and 8 inches deep in a single pass. Ideal for steps, patios, decks, walkways, driveways, and sidewalks. Let it snow!
