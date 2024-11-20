Menu

Canada

Regina’s newly elected city council takes oath at city hall

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 6:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina’s newly elected city council takes oath at city hall'
Regina's newly elected city council takes oath at city hall
It’s been less than a week since the municipal election, and newly elected officials are ready to hit the ground running.
It's been less than a week since the municipal election, and newly elected officials are ready to hit the ground running.

Regina is welcoming in a new crop of faces to city hall, with nine new members and two returning councillors all taking part in a swearing-in ceremony Monday night.

New faces include Mayor Chad Bachynski along with council members Dan Rashovich, George Tsiklis, David Froh, Mark Burton, Sarah Turnbull, Victoria Flores, Shobna Radons and Clark Bezo.

The two incumbents are Ward 8’s Shanon Zachidniak and Ward 9’s Jason Mancinelli.

The group of city representatives met in Henry Baker Hall to swear in before family, city administration and dignitaries.

Following the ceremony, a short council meeting was held with a single agenda item to receive and file the official declaration of the election results.

Story continues below advertisement

Councillors speaking to media after the event indicated they’re looking forward to collaborative work among their colleagues over the next four years.

The full story can be viewed in the video above.

