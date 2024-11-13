Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina election underway with mayor, councillors and school board trustees to be voted in

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Regina's municipal election takes place on Nov. 13. View image in full screen
Regina's municipal election takes place on Nov. 13. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Who will be the next mayor of Regina?

Will Sandra Masters keep her seat as the leader of the Queen City, or will a new player enter the scene?

Regina, the choice is yours. Election day is here.

Eleven people are running for mayor. The candidates are:

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Bevann Fox
  • Bill Pratt
  • Bob Pearce
  • Chad Bachynski
  • Kevin Kardash
  • Lori Bresciani
  • Melina Bushenlonga
  • Nathaniel Hewton
  • Rod Williams
  • Sandra Masters
  • Shawn Sparvier

The election will also be a chance to elect new city councillors and school board trustees.

Primary issues discussed over the campaign have included infrastructure projects, capital investments, homelessness, community safety and property taxes.

Trending Now

More information on where to vote and who the candidates are can be found on the City of Regina website.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will have the results of the election as they roll in, with our live broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., with results expected shortly after.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices