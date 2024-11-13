Regina election underway with mayor, councillors and school board trustees to be voted in

See more sharing options

Who will be the next mayor of Regina?

Will Sandra Masters keep her seat as the leader of the Queen City, or will a new player enter the scene?

Regina, the choice is yours. Election day is here.

Eleven people are running for mayor. The candidates are:

Bevann Fox

Bill Pratt

Bob Pearce

Chad Bachynski

Kevin Kardash

Lori Bresciani

Melina Bushenlonga

Nathaniel Hewton

Rod Williams

Sandra Masters

Shawn Sparvier

The election will also be a chance to elect new city councillors and school board trustees.

Primary issues discussed over the campaign have included infrastructure projects, capital investments, homelessness, community safety and property taxes.

More information on where to vote and who the candidates are can be found on the City of Regina website.

Global News will have the results of the election as they roll in, with our live broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., with results expected shortly after.