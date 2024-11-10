Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Civic Election 2024: Regina mayoral candidates wind down campaigns

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 10, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina mayoral candidates in home stretch'
Regina mayoral candidates in home stretch
Between the release of platforms and various interviews, the candidates have been spotted all over the queen city, making their case for becoming the city's next mayor.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Only a few days remain until the mayoral election in Regina and candidates are making a final push to win voters.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After some anticipation, Ward 4 councillor Lori Bresciani shared her platform on Tuesday.

In the meantime, other candidates have kept busy with media appearances and more.

Trending Now

Global’s Moosa Imran, brings us details in the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices