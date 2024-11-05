Menu

Canada

Regina candidates bring in fresh ideas for city infrastructure

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 11:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina candidates bring in fresh ideas for city infrastructure'
Regina candidates bring in fresh ideas for city infrastructure
WATCH: The Queen City is aging, and throughout the election process questions on infrastructure, building new and replacing old - continue to be brought up to candidates. As Sarah Jones explains, those running for mayor are eager to bring new ideas to the table.
Despite construction season anticipated to wrap soon, mayoral candidates in Regina are looking ahead to the future on how they plan to improve city infrastructure.

In the weeks leading up to the municipal election on Nov. 13, candidates have been grilled on the work they promise to get done if elected.

Repairing lead service connections, revitalizing Dewdney Avenue, slow-paced road work and upgrading an aging system are just a handful of topics that have been addressed in debates and forums by candidates.

Watch the video above for more information on platform promises.

Eleven people are running for mayor in the Regina election. Candidates can be found on the City of Regina website. 

