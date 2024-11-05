Regina candidates bring in fresh ideas for city infrastructure

Send this page to someone via email

Despite construction season anticipated to wrap soon, mayoral candidates in Regina are looking ahead to the future on how they plan to improve city infrastructure.

In the weeks leading up to the municipal election on Nov. 13, candidates have been grilled on the work they promise to get done if elected.

Repairing lead service connections, revitalizing Dewdney Avenue, slow-paced road work and upgrading an aging system are just a handful of topics that have been addressed in debates and forums by candidates.

Eleven people are running for mayor in the Regina election. Candidates can be found on the City of Regina website.