How will the next Regina mayor balance debt versus growth?

Eleven people are facing off to be the next mayor of Regina.

And with a $2.4-million deficit projected for the city by the end of the year, how will the newly-formed council address the financial burden from the former delegates?

It’s a topic many candidates have addressed and put forward solutions to. But University of Regina economics professor Jason Childs said things are going to be limited in what they want to achieve if elected.

“Even if it’s the best idea that has ever happened to this municipality, if you don’t have the fiscal space, you’re never going to get off the ground,” Childs said.

“So past decisions from councils and mayors can have lasting impacts on the future opportunities of the community.”

On Wednesday, a mayoral debate saw nine of out the 11 candidates respond to questions on fiscal responsibility, building infrastructure and ensuring economic growth.

While many candidates outlined plans they have in mind, former Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said it’ll come down to choices made as a group.

“It’s about deciding collectively what are the priorities,” Fougere said. “Because you can’t do everything. You can’t be everything to everyone. You have to decide whether it’s a library or the aquatic centre versus a baseball diamond.

“Whatever it might be has budget implications to it.”

Fougere said deciding where to spend money is incredibly difficult.

“Are you going to deal with homelessness? Are you going to deal with economic development? What are you going to do about tourism?” Fougere said.

“But it all starts with council understanding its role, providing leadership and really setting the tone for growth and opportunity.”

If the deficit remains in place after Dec. 31, the city is legislatively required to balance its budget and address the deficit by accessing funds through the general reserve fund or forecasting another deficit in the 2025 budget.

The municipal election takes place on Nov. 13, with advanced voting open to the public from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.