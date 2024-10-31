Regina mayoral candidates take the stage in a televised debate

See more sharing options

Nine of the 11 candidates running to be the next mayor of Regina sparred in a televised debate Wednesday night before the Nov. 13 election.

The debate focused on topics such as affordability, Regina infrastructure, homelessness and more.

Global News’ Sarah Jones was at the debate to get the full picture on the candidates running.

