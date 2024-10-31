Regina mayoral candidates take the stage in a televised debate

Nine of the 11 candidates running to be the next mayor of Regina sparred in a televised debate Wednesday night before the Nov. 13 election.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The debate focused on topics such as affordability, Regina infrastructure, homelessness and more.
Global News’ Sarah Jones was at the debate to get the full picture on the candidates running.
Trending Now
Watch the video at the top for the full story.
Comments