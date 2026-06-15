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Canada

Funeral for fallen OPP officer Tarun Bali set to take place this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 8:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.'
18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.
WATCH: 18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.
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The funeral for Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali, who was killed last week, has been scheduled.

Bali, who was 29, was struck by a vehicle in the northern Ontario town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, as officers carried out an investigation.

Police say in a news release that the service will take place Thursday morning at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre.

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They say it won’t be open to the public, but Bali’s family, as well as other police officers, military members and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

The OPP says there will be a designated location for the public to view the procession and the funeral service via livestream.

An 18-year-old man faces charges, including first-degree murder, in Bali’s death.

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Police also shared more details about Bali’s life.

The news release says he was born in Naya Nangal, a town in India about 358 kilometres north of New Delhi.

Police described him as a “dedicated, enthusiastic officer” who spent time as a volunteer and spoke multiple languages, including Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu.

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