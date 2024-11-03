Menu

Canada

Nov. 4 the last day to cast an early ballot in upcoming Regina election

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 3, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
Civic election approaching in Regina
Some Regina residents have taken to the polls early, to stress the importance of the upcoming municipal election.
Regina residents have just one more day to cast an early ballot in the upcoming election.

After Nov. 4, residents will have to make their choice on Nov. 13 for various civic positions, including mayor.

Residents will also be voting for councillors and school board trustees.

As our Moosa Imran explains in the video above, some residents have taken to the polls early, as campaigning efforts are well underway.

