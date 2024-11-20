B.C. port union files constitutional challenge of back-to-work order

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing port supervisors in British Columbia is formally challenging the legal and constitutional authority of the federal labour minister to order them back to work.

In a legal document dated Tuesday, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 says it’s questioning whether the order issued by Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon last week violates the right to collective bargaining and the right to strike.

The union says these rights are protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

1:53 B.C. port labour dispute impacting economy

It says the questions will be considered by a panel of the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Dec. 9 and 10.

Story continues below advertisement

This isn’t the only challenge the federal government is facing on this issue, as the union representing port workers in Montreal also announced last week it intended to challenge the federal government.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

MacKinnon stepped in on Nov. 12 to get ports in both B.C. and Montreal moving again after employers locked workers out.

His order directed the board to order all operations to resume and move both sets of talks to binding arbitration.