B.C. steps up with over $2.57 million in donations for CKNW Kids’ fund

British Columbians were alive with the spirit of giving on Tuesday, keeping operators busy as they chipped in to help make another successful CKNW Pledge Day.

The annual radiothon raised more than $2.57 million for the CKNW Kids’ Fund’s invaluable work.

That figure covers donations collected by the end of on-air fundraising at 6 p.m., but donors can still contribute online until midnight.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of this community and our listeners,” said 980 CKNW director of talk and talent and CKNW Kids’ Fund board member Kathryn Stewart.

“It is an absolute privilege to host the 47th annual Pledge Day and to support the essential work of the Kids’ Fund.”

The CKNW Kids’ Fund was first launched in 1944, as a way to raise money for gifts for children at New Westminster’s Loyal Protestant Home orphanage. At the time, the charity was known as the CKNW Orphans’ Fund.

The charity’s mandate has expanded vastly in the 80 years since, growing to offer support for kids with physical, mental and social challenges all over B.C.

Your donations help cover everything from mobility aids and medical equipment to therapies, educational supports and summer camps.

The fund is now one of B.C.’s largest sources providing direct funding to help children and families in need.