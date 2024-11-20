Must-have fitness gifts for all your athletic friends

Send this page to someone via email

Whether it’s you or a friend who’s gearing up to get a head start on those New Year’s goals, these fitness finds are sure to please every health nut, gym rat and sports devotee. From superfood powders to smart scales, must-have water bottles and the softest leggings ever – we have it all and we’re not one to gatekeep. Venture on dear reader for the athletic finds you’ve been searching for.

Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one! $83.64 on Amazon

Fingerprint Smart Padlock This smart padlock is the perfect accessory for your gym buddy to keep their belongings safe and sound. Can program up to 20 fingerprints. Allows for quick and easy access, and you won’t have to remember any passwords or combination numbers ever again. Yay! $31.18 on Amazon

Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro These Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro headphones combine premium sound quality with a sleek, minimalist design inspired by Kims’s signature neutral palette. These headphones are truly one-of-a-kind and are the perfect companion for all those hot girl walks. $269.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging These viral leggings are viral for a reason! Made from soft, buttery fabric – get these lulu dupes for premium quality at an affordable price. $50 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Non-Slip Yoga Mat Every yogi needs a sleek non-slip mat and this is the one you’ve been waiting for. It’s extra thickness gives you a boost of comfort and balance. Durable, easy to clean, and will look great with your workout outfit – that’s always a win! $34.51 on Amazon

Water Bottle 24oz This top-rated 24oz water bottle comes with a straw and handle and is available in tons of cute colours and patterns. Staying hydrated never looked so good! $27.99 on Amazon

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Help a (lucky) friend stay on top of their fitness goals by gifting them the Google Fitbit Inspire 3. This sleek fitness tracker monitors activity, heart rate, sleep, and stress, helping you watch your wellness. $129.94 on Amazon

Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight An essential fitness find – these dumbbell hand weights are high quality, durable, and come in a wide range of colours to match your workout aesthetic (we’re not judging if you like to look good at the gym). Great for arm rows, squats, chest presses, bicep curls, walking, jogging, & yoga. $30.66 on Amazon

Sports Duffel Bag This trendy nylon duffle bag comes in pink or black and will hold everything you need for your mornings at the gym. Practical, spacious and cute – prepare for lots of compliments! $34.99 on Amazon

