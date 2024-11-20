Menu

The Curator

Must-have fitness gifts for all your athletic friends

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted November 20, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
fitness deals View image in full screen
Never break a sweat over gift-giving again.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s you or a friend who’s gearing up to get a head start on those New Year’s goals, these fitness finds are sure to please every health nut, gym rat and sports devotee. From superfood powders to smart scales, must-have water bottles and the softest leggings ever – we have it all and we’re not one to gatekeep. Venture on dear reader for the athletic finds you’ve been searching for.

Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder
Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one!
$83.64 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

RXBAR Variety Pack – $34.09

 

Fingerprint Smart Padlock
This smart padlock is the perfect accessory for your gym buddy to keep their belongings safe and sound. Can program up to 20 fingerprints. Allows for quick and easy access, and you won’t have to remember any passwords or combination numbers ever again. Yay!
$31.18 on Amazon

 

 

Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro
These Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro headphones combine premium sound quality with a sleek, minimalist design inspired by Kims’s signature neutral palette. These headphones are truly one-of-a-kind and are the perfect companion for all those hot girl walks.
$269.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Headphone Case Hard Shell Case – $13.99

 

Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging
These viral leggings are viral for a reason! Made from soft, buttery fabric – get these lulu dupes for premium quality at an affordable price.
$50 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

You may also like:

Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Tank – $47

Butterluxe Strappy High Neck Longline Sports Bra – $44

 

Non-Slip Yoga Mat
Every yogi needs a sleek non-slip mat and this is the one you’ve been waiting for. It’s extra thickness gives you a boost of comfort and balance. Durable, easy to clean, and will look great with your workout outfit – that’s always a win!
$34.51 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Yoga Mat Straps Multifunction – $8.95

 

Water Bottle 24oz
This top-rated 24oz water bottle comes with a straw and handle and is available in tons of cute colours and patterns. Staying hydrated never looked so good!
$27.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

You may also like:

Stackable Water Bottle Organizer – $29.99

 

Google Fitbit Inspire 3
Help a (lucky) friend stay on top of their fitness goals by gifting them the Google Fitbit Inspire 3. This sleek fitness tracker monitors activity, heart rate, sleep, and stress, helping you watch your wellness.
$129.94 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

 

Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight
An essential fitness find – these dumbbell hand weights are high quality, durable, and come in a wide range of colours to match your workout aesthetic (we’re not judging if you like to look good at the gym). Great for arm rows, squats, chest presses, bicep curls, walking, jogging, & yoga.
$30.66 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Resistance Bands – $12.99

 

Sports Duffel Bag
This trendy nylon duffle bag comes in pink or black and will hold everything you need for your mornings at the gym. Practical, spacious and cute – prepare for lots of compliments!
$34.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Everywhere Belt Bag – $21.99

 

Digital Scale
This smart scale shows more than just body weight, it connects to an app that provides 13 essential body composition metrics, including body fat, BMI, muscle mass, body water, protein, bone density, BMR, and metabolic age, allowing you to track progress anytime, anywhere. Start the new year off right with the right gear.
$25.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

 

