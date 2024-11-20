Must-have fitness gifts for all your athletic friends

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether it’s you or a friend who’s gearing up to get a head start on those New Year’s goals, these fitness finds are sure to please every health nut, gym rat and sports devotee. From superfood powders to smart scales, must-have water bottles and the softest leggings ever – we have it all and we’re not one to gatekeep. Venture on dear reader for the athletic finds you’ve been searching for.
Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one!
This smart padlock is the perfect accessory for your gym buddy to keep their belongings safe and sound. Can program up to 20 fingerprints. Allows for quick and easy access, and you won’t have to remember any passwords or combination numbers ever again. Yay!
These Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro headphones combine premium sound quality with a sleek, minimalist design inspired by Kims’s signature neutral palette. These headphones are truly one-of-a-kind and are the perfect companion for all those hot girl walks.
Every yogi needs a sleek non-slip mat and this is the one you’ve been waiting for. It’s extra thickness gives you a boost of comfort and balance. Durable, easy to clean, and will look great with your workout outfit – that’s always a win!
Help a (lucky) friend stay on top of their fitness goals by gifting them the Google Fitbit Inspire 3. This sleek fitness tracker monitors activity, heart rate, sleep, and stress, helping you watch your wellness.
An essential fitness find – these dumbbell hand weights are high quality, durable, and come in a wide range of colours to match your workout aesthetic (we’re not judging if you like to look good at the gym). Great for arm rows, squats, chest presses, bicep curls, walking, jogging, & yoga.
This smart scale shows more than just body weight, it connects to an app that provides 13 essential body composition metrics, including body fat, BMI, muscle mass, body water, protein, bone density, BMR, and metabolic age, allowing you to track progress anytime, anywhere. Start the new year off right with the right gear.
