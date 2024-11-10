13 luxurious gifts for the spa-seeker in your life

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s to our kind of crowd: spa-seekers. While a gift card to their favorite sanctuary is always a hit, why not bring the spa experience to them? This holiday season, surprise them with these 13 luxurious finds.

Lush Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb Take their soak time to uncharted waters with this luxurious Lush bath bomb. As rose petals drift around the tub, skin-loving ingredients work to soften and nourish. $8 at Lush

Bathtub Tray Another luxe tub essential: this cutesy and convenient bath tray. Complete with a spot for all the essentials–soap, a tablet, sweet treats–it’s sure to take their bath time from blah to bliss. $34.99 on Amazon

Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body Wash Invigorate their senses with this delectably-scented santal and vetiver body wash by Salt & Stone. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients niacinamide and vitamin C it soothes skin while defending it from visible signs of aging. $49 at Sephora

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, their memory foam insoles mold perfectly to your feet. $19.99 on Amazon

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid and collagen, this viral Biodance sheet mask serves all-over dewiness that lasts in just three to four hours of wear. $32.5 on Amazon

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Modern, minimalist and made from natural materials, amp up the ambiance with this Vitruvi stone diffuser. Its sculptural silhouette doubles as décor while soothing scents fill the air. $149 on Amazon

Kobo Libra Colour eReader Enjoy backlit reading sessions through the night, and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks, courtesy of this Kobo Sage e-reader. It’s also Kobo Stylus compatible, for easy note taking on every page. $249.99 on Amazon

Kitsch Exfoliating Body Scrubber Help them get their glow on with this soft, natural bristle body brush. It gently buffs skin while stimulating healthy blood circulation for a more radiant, glowing appearance. $18.99 on Amazon

OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil This fortifying formula, infused with cupuacu and white tea, protects, replenishes and strengthens cuticles while helping to combat signs of skin maturing. $11.8 on Amazon

Ribbed Glass Cup with Lid and Straw Sip lemon water in style. This fluted glass has vintage charm and even comes equipped with a glass straw. $21.92 on Amazon

Bro Mask Under Eye Gel Pads For the man in your life, these Bro Mask eye patches will have them craving spa day every day. Designed to have a cooling effect, they help soothe puffiness and eliminate fine lines and wrinkles. $40 on Amazon

Bucket Style Towel Warmer Because who doesn’t love the feeling of a warm towel pressed against their skin? Designed for evenly-distributed warmth, this towel warmer heats towels all the way through. $192 on Amazon

Lightweight Waffle Knit Robe Complete the spa day experience with this cozy robe. The breathable waffle knit fabric is soft to the touch. $33.3 on Amazon

