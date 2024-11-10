Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

13 luxurious gifts for the spa-seeker in your life

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 10, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
gifts for spa lovers View image in full screen
Gifts that bring the spa to them.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here’s to our kind of crowd: spa-seekers. While a gift card to their favorite sanctuary is always a hit, why not bring the spa experience to them? This holiday season, surprise them with these 13 luxurious finds.

 

Lush bath bomb
Lush Tisty Tosty Bath Bomb
Take their soak time to uncharted waters with this luxurious Lush bath bomb. As rose petals drift around the tub, skin-loving ingredients work to soften and nourish.
$8 at Lush

 

Bathtub Tray
Another luxe tub essential: this cutesy and convenient bath tray. Complete with a spot for all the essentials–soap, a tablet, sweet treats–it’s sure to take their bath time from blah to bliss.
$34.99 on Amazon
Salt + Stone body wash
Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body Wash
Invigorate their senses with this delectably-scented santal and vetiver body wash by Salt & Stone. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients niacinamide and vitamin C it soothes skin while defending it from visible signs of aging.
$49 at Sephora

 

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers
These impossibly soft slippers are an exquisite combo of luxury and comfort. Like walking on a cloud, their memory foam insoles mold perfectly to your feet.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid and collagen, this viral Biodance sheet mask serves all-over dewiness that lasts in just three to four hours of wear.
$32.5 on Amazon
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Modern, minimalist and made from natural materials, amp up the ambiance with this Vitruvi stone diffuser. Its sculptural silhouette doubles as décor while soothing scents fill the air.
$149 on Amazon

 

Kobo Libra Colour eReader
Enjoy backlit reading sessions through the night, and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks, courtesy of this Kobo Sage e-reader. It’s also Kobo Stylus compatible, for easy note taking on every page.
$249.99 on Amazon

 

Kitsch Exfoliating Body Scrubber
Help them get their glow on with this soft, natural bristle body brush. It gently buffs skin while stimulating healthy blood circulation for a more radiant, glowing appearance.
$18.99 on Amazon
OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil
This fortifying formula, infused with cupuacu and white tea, protects, replenishes and strengthens cuticles while helping to combat signs of skin maturing.
$11.8 on Amazon
Ribbed Glass Cup with Lid and Straw
Sip lemon water in style. This fluted glass has vintage charm and even comes equipped with a glass straw.
$21.92 on Amazon

 

Bro Mask Under Eye Gel Pads
For the man in your life, these Bro Mask eye patches will have them craving spa day every day. Designed to have a cooling effect, they help soothe puffiness and eliminate fine lines and wrinkles.
$40 on Amazon
Bucket Style Towel Warmer
Because who doesn’t love the feeling of a warm towel pressed against their skin? Designed for evenly-distributed warmth, this towel warmer heats towels all the way through.
$192 on Amazon

 

Lightweight Waffle Knit Robe
Complete the spa day experience with this cozy robe. The breathable waffle knit fabric is soft to the touch.
$33.3 on Amazon

 

