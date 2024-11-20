Global Calgary annual cookie sale launches in support of The Magic of Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Nothing beats Christmas cookies and a glass of milk — just ask Santa.

Well, here’s your chance to get a jump on the holiday baking season and help spread some holiday cheer.

The Global Calgary cookie sale, in support of The Magic of Christmas, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen.

“This is one of my absolute favourite events of the year,” said Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton who has helped raise thousands of dollars through the annual event.

“The combination of cookies and the spirit of giving warms my heart — it’s like a warm Christmas hug with decorations, lots of the spirit of giving and most of all dozens of different kinds of delicious cookies,” added Horton.

More than 50 of Calgary's best chefs will be taking part in the 2024 Global Calgary cookie sale in support of The Magic of Christmas.

“We’re always so excited for the cookie sale,” said Scott Perley, the president of The Magic of Christmas. “It’s such an awesome start to the Christmas season and the amount of generosity that it brings out from Calgarians is so heartwarming.

“The cookie sale helps us raise thousands of dollars that we can use to make Christmas a little better for a lot of Calgary folks.”

More than 50 of Calgary's best chefs will take part in the 2024 Global Calgary cookie sale in support of The Magic of Christmas.

The event works like this:

$25.00 gets you an empty box and a 13 cookie punch card so you can load up your box;

There will be thousands of cookies to choose some, including some baked by over 50 of Calgary’s best chefs;

All money raised goes towards the charity The Magic of Christmas which delivers gifts and food hampers to families in the community.

“Calgary’s restaurant industry really steps up for this charity event,” says Horton, “donating their time, ingredients and staff to bake thousands of cookies and to show up early in the morning on Nov. 28 to set up their tables and sell their cookies.

“I encourage everyone to come early for the best selection of delectable treats because some chefs do sell out.”

A $25.00 punch card will allow you to choose 13 cookies, including those baked by over 50 of Calgary's best chefs.

The 2024 Global Calgary cookie sale takes place from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen located at 5302 Forand St. SW in Calgary.

For more information on the 2024 edition of the Global Calgary cookie sale in support of The Magic of Christmas, click here.