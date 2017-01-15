Members of the Alberta Liberal Party will choose a new leader this spring. Continue reading
A University of Alberta researcher says attitudes towards homosexuality in hockey are changing, but face challenges because players are often expected to act a certain way and prove their masculinity to one another. Continue reading
Canada’s vice-chief of the defence staff, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, was relieved from performance of his military duties late last week. Continue reading
A Calgary paramedic is undergoing surgery on Monday, after a dangerous takedown at a home in the community of Parkhill last week. Continue reading
The command post exercise Virtual Scout creates realistic battlefield scenarios to help soldiers prepare for upcoming training events. Continue reading
Authorities say at least 30 homes have been damaged when a severe storm rolled through parts of Texas. Continue reading
RCMP are investigating an alleged armed robbery with a gun that happened in Gibbons Friday night, which led to a car chase and collision where the robbery victim was shot. Continue reading
PC leadership race candidates Stephen Khan, Jason Kenney, Byron Nelson and Richard Starke presented their vision for the Tories to hundreds of people at the Edmonton debate Sunday afternoon. Continue reading
The eight individuals who own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in technology. Most are American, with one European and one Mexican in the mix. Several have pledged to give it all to charity. Continue reading
Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu scored in the shootout as the Edmonton Oilers won their second tight game in a row, defeating the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday. Continue reading
Research shows that a happy life and a meaningful life are different. Continue reading
ET Canada caught up with Josh Donaldson to find out what it was like to be cast in one of his favourite shows. Continue reading
Can Honda’s latest addition to the Civic lineup keep the automaker on top of the Canadian car market? Continue reading
A 10-year-old minor hockey player diagnosed with kidney cancer in October, made his return to the ice during Quikcard Minor Hockey Week. Continue reading
In a departure from the leniency typically given South Korean big businesses, prosecutors on Monday requested the arrest of the de facto head of Samsung Electronics, the country’s most valuable company, in an influence-peddling scandal that has toppled the country’s president. Continue reading
As the dust settles following Friday’s New York Times expose of Christy Clark’s annual $50,000 stipend, most can agree: this is not a good look for B.C. Continue reading
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Mississauga, Ont., girl in connection to an abduction incident on Sunday. Continue reading
Psyche, named for the Greek goddess of the soul, is so rich in precious metals that bringing it back to Earth would probably collapse our global economy. Continue reading
No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out in the theatre and bar area of a popular Mexican resort. Continue reading
Oil prices slipped Monday, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production as promised and on expectations that U.S. production would increase again this year. Continue reading
At least five people were killed and nine others injured early Monday when a gunman opened fire outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort. Continue reading
President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony. Continue reading
Senior German officials reacted with surprise after President-elect Donald Trump said NATO was “obsolete” and threatened Germany’s automakers with hefty import taxes Continue reading
A cargo plane crashed Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said on Monday. Continue reading
The first witness to testify will be Nathan’s mother, Jennifer O’Brien. An estimated 60 witnesses will testify during the trial. Continue reading
Officials say a juvenile sea lion was so happy to be rescued after getting hooked by fishing gear off Southern California, it jumped into a Coast Guard boat. Continue reading
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said NATO was obsolete because it had not defended against terror attacks, but that the military alliance was still very important to him, The Times of London reported. Continue reading
In his final interview as president Barack Obama warned that Donald Trump should not be underestimated. Continue reading
The two richest Canadians have the same amount of wealth as the poorest 30 per cent of the country combined, according to a new report from a group of international aid organizations. Continue reading
U.K. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn caused a stir in Britain when he called for a maximum wage for the country’s highest earners. Should Canada have a cap on top wage earners? Continue reading
Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died at his son-in-law’s home in Florida. He was 73. Continue reading
A University of Alberta researcher says attitudes towards homosexuality in hockey are changing, but face challenges because players are often expected to act a certain way and prove their masculinity to one another. Continue reading
In a wide-ranging interview Donald Trump discussed ending sanctions against Russia in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal, predicted Brexit would turn out great for Britain, and slammed Germany’s handling of the migrant crisis. Continue reading
The Canadiennes, who normally play their home games at the Étienne-Desmarteau Arena in Rosemont, played back-to-back community outreach games this weekend against the calgary Inferno. Continue reading
Natural disasters are expected to increase as climate change pushes global temperatures higher, and some scientists believe earthquakes will also become more frequent. Continue reading
Some European leaders are warning of a fresh migration crisis when sea waters warm again and more people choose to put their lives in the hands of smugglers. Continue reading
The roof of a newly opened sports arena in the Czech Republic collapsed on Saturday night, sending dozens running. Continue reading