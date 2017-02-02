There was magic in the air in a Calgary court case Friday when a famous boy wizard took the stand. Continue reading
Canada’s Big City Mayors’ Caucus launched a new task force Friday which will have the country’s spiralling opioid crisis in its crosshairs. Continue reading
The entire nation has rallied around a small town in Saskatchewan after its rink’s autographed Gordie Howe jersey was stolen. Continue reading
Gord Thibodeau is on the verge of becoming the winningest coach in AJHL history. It comes after fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on four separate occasions since 1989. Continue reading
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it wants to focus on how the disease managed to get onto one Alberta farm and infect six cattle. Continue reading
The teen, nicknamed “Frijolito” or “Little Bean”, allegedly began killing people around the age of 12 and developed a reputation for ruthlessness as head of a gang of drug traffickers and assassins. Continue reading
Police said Cameron Hugh Green, 28, is wanted on warrants for one count of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failing to comply with a court order. Continue reading
The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission announced Friday that minors will soon be able to perform in licensed venues. Continue reading
Watch Global National’s full broadcast with Dawna Friesen. Continue reading
A WestJet spokesperson said flight 662 set to depart from Calgary to Toronto experienced a maintenance issue Friday morning, which caused the air conditioning system to emit smoke into the aircraft. Continue reading
Gord Downie was brought onstage during the encore for a rendition of Blue Rodeo’s 1992 hit ‘Lost Together.’ Continue reading
Puerto Ricans are getting another shot at voting on statehood after the island’s governor on Friday approved a non-binding referendum to determine the U.S. territory’s political future. Continue reading
Angelina Jolie went on to reference her own children who are “all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens.” Continue reading
Grandma Rush pokes fun at Calgary Roughnecks leading scorer Curtis Dickson in a Calgary Sun ad. Continue reading
About 300 people joined hands outside the Ummah Mosque in Halifax, forming a human circle to show support after the Quebec City mosque shooting. Continue reading
“If people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.” Continue reading
The first lady is back in New York and speculation is swirling about her future move to Washington. Continue reading
Diana Saunders has lived with the pain of not knowing the fate of her three sons who were allegedly abducted by their father from their home in Torbay, Newfoundland more than two decades ago. Continue reading
U.S. President Donald Trump continues to face backlash over his lack of a response to the Quebec City mosque shooting on social media. Continue reading
Authorities are warning consumers about the risk of having their words on the phone used against them. Continue reading
“It’s a wonderful day for the rule of law in this country.” Continue reading
A Vancouver artist’s political cartoon, portraying the relationship between Donald Trump and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, has gone viral. Continue reading
The strict jail conditions for notorious Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman were outlined on Friday by defence attorneys in a failed bid to get a judge to loosen them. Continue reading
The vice-president of policy for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says Canada must work to reduce the costs the oil and gas industry will face as it implements mandated cuts to methane. Continue reading
A group of former players is pushing the NFL to get serious about letting players use cannabis-based treatments to cope with all their aches — instead of more addictive and harmful opioid painkillers. Continue reading
If you are feeling a little overwhelmed with the recent developments in the United States, a Vancouver yoga studio is offering to be a Trump-free zone. Continue reading
A potential bid may not face a lot of competition. Quebec City and Boston dropped out last year. No other cities in North America are in the running, so Calgary could be a shoo-in. But at what cost? Continue reading
Active and retired paramedics will be able to get specialty licence plates for their vehicles in Manitoba. Continue reading
Legendary professional wrestler Bret (Hitman) Hart says he’s 100 per cent recovered and back in the gym a year after surgery for prostate cancer. Continue reading
Rising costs for fixed-rate mortgages and new federal rules have more Canadians considering variable rates. Continue reading
Ontario is making arrangements to provide care for children from countries affected by the U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban who can no longer receive life-saving surgeries in America. Continue reading
New research has found that our brains get rid of less important information during sleep, which scientists say is a necessary pruning process. Continue reading
The body of Rob Stewart, a Toronto filmmaker known for his documentary Sharkwater, has been found in the Florida Keys by crews working on the U.S. Coast Guard’s joint agency search. Continue reading
A Nova Scotia imam says his fears of more violence against mosques were eased this week by a direct call to his home from the prime minister. Continue reading
A tense hostage situation came to a relieving end after police in Russia were able to subdue a man who was holding a little girl hostage while allegedly high on drugs. Continue reading
Certain Nexus card holders in the United States and Canada are being advised to avoid using the pre-clearance system for the time being after several travellers have had their status unexpectedly revoked. Continue reading