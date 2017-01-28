A prominent Alberta biomedical engineer, who was born in Iran and holds a Canadian permanent resident card, said he was denied entry into the United States Saturday as confusion surrounding President Donald Trump’s immigration ban lingers. Continue reading
The Royal Alberta Museum is collecting items from the Women’s March on Washington, which drew hundreds of people at the Edmonton event and hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Continue reading
About a dozen Quebec nurses have been temporarily suspended over the last decade for stealing quantities of the drug from the workplace, says a Canadian Press analysis of the Quebec Order of Nurses’ disciplinary council decisions. Continue reading
The truth about sugar is a bitter pill to swallow. Continue reading
Recent oil price stability over US$50 per barrel and optimism sparked by the announcement in November of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers have resulted in rising numbers of oilpatch workers registering for courses at Enform, the industry’s primary safety training organization. Continue reading
President Donald Trump, trying to quell a backlash over his “extreme vetting” order, said the United States would resume issuing visas to all countries once secure policies are put in place over the next 90 days. Continue reading
For the sixth year in a row, Calgary businesses are putting their best hot chocolate forward for YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. The official launch took place at the Calgary Farmers Market Saturday. Continue reading
Brooklyn WhiteManLeft was last seen in Calgary on Jan. 27 and police are concerned for her well-being. Continue reading
Montreal-based filmmakers Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana have won an award at the Sundance Film Festival for their documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World.” Continue reading
“The standards society has for women is unacceptable and I will not stand by it.” Continue reading
An Alberta driver took to Facebook to vent his frustration in a video after he received a ticket from the Edmonton police on Wednesday. Continue reading
Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. Coast cities to protest Donald Trump’s executive order that blocked entry into the country for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. Continue reading
The owner of Una Pizza and Wine said he expected to have business disrupted because of construction on 17 Avenue but now he has doubts it will be completed on time. Continue reading
For many Calgarians, this week of unseasonably warm January weather is an unexpected blessing, but it can be a challenge for seasonal businesses. Continue reading
Donald Trump fought back on Sunday amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his abrupt order for a halt on arrivals of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Continue reading
Justin Bieber got a taste of NHL hockey and the Staples Center glass Saturday, courtesy of NHL great Chris Pronger. Continue reading
The petition says the president’s “well documented misogyny and vulgarity” should disqualify him from being received by either by the Queen. Continue reading
Judges in three states followed one in New York in barring authorities from deporting travelers affected by Donald Trump’s executive order imposing restrictions on immigration. Continue reading
Global News spoke with some of the people affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban, some whom have lived in Vancouver since age four and others who will now be unable to visit sick loved ones in the U.S. All of them are scared for the future. Continue reading
Canadians who are dual citizens of Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen will not be allowed to enter the United States under an order issued by Donald Trump. Continue reading
Canada’s immigration minister says Canadian permanent residents from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by a U.S. travel ban will still be able to cross the border. Continue reading
B.C.’s premier has announced the province is lifting the 15 per cent foreign buyers tax for anyone living in Metro Vancouver with a work permit. Continue reading
Actor Kal Penn has raised over $250,000 for Syrian refugees, all thanks to a Twitter troll told him he didn’t belong in the U.S. Continue reading
U.S. soccer captain Michael Bradley says he is “sad and embarrassed” by President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Continue reading
The New Democrats are asking for an emergency debate on the immigration ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Continue reading
Human error — whether it’s burying a pipeline too shallow or not fastening bolts tight enough— is increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, federal data suggests. Continue reading
A group of Canadian tech executives have called in a letter for Ottawa to immediately give temporary residency to those displaced by the U.S. travel ban. Continue reading
Herman and Candelaria Zapp never imagined when they set out on a six month road trip to drive from Argentina to Alaska that they’d arrive back home more than 17 years later. Continue reading
Who needs a truck or motor home to conquer the world’s toughest roads. Herman Zapp will tell you, all it takes is a car with “style” that will take you around the world, even if it is nearly 90-years-old. Continue reading
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday everyone should “take a deep breath and come up with something that makes sense for our national security.” Continue reading
Mixed messages from Washington have left Syrian Christians confused about the effect of U.S. restrictions on refugees and travelers from several Muslim-majority countries, with some seeing hope fading away. Continue reading
When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of Donald Trump’s plan for a wall along the Mexican border, the Israeli PM can barely have expected it would be retweeted 40,000 times. Continue reading
Both Airbnb and Uber are working to support those who are affecting by Donald Trump’s US travel ban. Continue reading
The three youngest players on hand at the NHL all-star game in Los Angeles have been revelling in their first all-star experiences. Continue reading
A U.S. special forces raid on al Qaeda headquarters in Yemen which left one U.S. commando dead was authorized by President Donald Trump. Continue reading
A global backlash against Donald Trump’s immigration curbs gathered pace Sunday as several countries including American allies criticized the measures. Continue reading
