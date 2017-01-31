Alan Thicke was playing ice hockey with his son Carter on Dec. 13 when he collapsed and later died. Continue reading
A fatality report has found there were failings that contributed to the death of Camrose mental health worker Valerie Wolski who was killed in a client’s home in 2011. Continue reading
Want to watch Question Period live? Get a front row seat for all the action happening in Canada’s House of Commons in Ottawa. Continue reading
Is the Westminster Dog Show, the famed canine extravaganza, going to the cats? Continue reading
Jon Stewart declared to Colbert that the new official language for the United States is now “bulls**t.” Continue reading
The growing debate over what we should (or shouldn’t) label U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order continues to live on. Continue reading
The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star spends $30,000 of that $2 million on wine alone, according to his business manager. Continue reading
Calgary’s historic Zoo Bridge on 12 Street S.E. will be torn down earlier than expected. Continue reading
This isn’t politics. This isn’t ideology. This is math. And the solutions, while simple in the abstract, will be brutal in reality. Continue reading
Do you live in one of the most romantic cities in Canada? Continue reading
Albertans are embracing winter Wednesday by getting together and going for a stroll. Continue reading
Talk of immigration curbs in the U.S. and U.K. is helping Canadian universities attract top international researchers as well as foreign students. Continue reading
A group of Calgarians will gather at Calgary City Hall on Wednesday to break apart their bathroom scales. Continue reading
From returning TV series ‘The 100’ and ‘Scandal’ to movies ‘Gangs of New York’ and ‘The King’s Speech,’ there’s a lot to watch on Netflix Canada in February. Continue reading
While cardiac wards may not be busy during a major snowstorm, new research suggests that two days a healthy dosage of snowfall, hospitals see a spike in heart attacks, strokes and chest pain. Continue reading
One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior officials took Fox News to task for describing the alleged gunman in the Quebec City shooting as Moroccan. Continue reading
MPs will be debating the U.S. President Donald Trump’s contentious travel ban starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tuesday. Continue reading
Stewart, 37, was reported missing just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, after a diving excursion near Alligator Reef in the Florida Keys. Continue reading
An Oakville, Ont., dog rescue has come to the aid of a puppy with special needs after he was thrown in the garbage. Continue reading
Police said the accused admitted to shooting at cats in the past to keep them off of his property. Continue reading
In a mandate letter for newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, Trudeau makes it clear that electoral reform – once top of mind for the Liberal government – is no longer on the agenda. Continue reading
Canadian CEO Mohamad Fakih is offering to cover funeral costs for all six victims of Sunday’s Quebec City mosque attack. Continue reading
The United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s freeze on refugee resettlement should be lifted sooner than later. Continue reading
It has now been nearly 72 hours since a gunman entered the largest mosque in Quebec City and opened fire, killing six and wounding several others. Here’s what we know, and what we don’t. Continue reading
Trump’s order temporarily halted the entire U.S. refugee program and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days. Many refugees in the U.S. had expected to reunite with relatives any day, but now their plans are on hold. Continue reading
The hacker collective has once again set its targets on President Donald Trump, calling on people around the world to find ways of protesting the new president’s administration. Continue reading
From assumed links to terrorism to suggestions women are living in oppression, Muslim Canadians say Islamophobia is thriving. Continue reading
Nigel Farage was heckled in the European parliament on Wednesday as he came to the defence of US President Donald Trump’s temporary suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Continue reading
He’s a household name in Canada and the U.S., and Kevin O’Leary intends to use audiences in both to convince Canadians he’s the right man to lead this country. Continue reading
Federal Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch reaffirmed ‘Canadian Values’ test days after a French Canadian killed six people at a Quebec City mosque. Continue reading
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says a funeral service will be held in the city on Thursday afternoon for three of the six men who died in last Sunday’s mosque shooting in Quebec City. Continue reading
Reporters were given a tour of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, the site of the deadly Quebec City shooting that left six people dead. Continue reading
