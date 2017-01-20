“Every country is sovereign and able to make its own rules to admit people and goods to manage its immigration framework, health and safety.” Continue reading
About 2,000 people gathered at the Alberta legislature on Saturday to support the Women's March on Washington.
Hadwin ties a record for the most birdies in a round in the history of the PGA Tour with 13.
Aging communities show up a lot in this list.
A 47-year-old Taber man was taken to hospital with critical head and chest injuries after he was struck while walking on a southern Alberta highway Friday night.
Trump drew 30.6 million viewers. Obama's first inauguration got more than that.
The Cold Lake Air Weapons Range is a training ground for new pilots with the Canadian Air Force. But when things don't go as planned, pilots can find themselves stranded in the wilderness in need of rescue.
Work is underway to develop a vaccine for RSV, but it will likely be years before it's ready.
Although Mikael Kingsbury repeated as men's champion on Saturday at the freestyle World Cup event in Val Saint-Come, Que., it was Justine Dufour-Lapointe and her Canadian teammates that stole the show, taking the top four spots in the competition.
After taking home a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, decathlete Damian Warner has his sights set higher and he's made a number of moves to get there.
An ongoing drug investigation in Strathcona County has uncovered heroin that is laced with the dangerous and potentially deadly drug carfentanil.
Speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia, Trump overstated the size of the crowd that showed up to watch the president take the oath of office.
A man is in serious but stable condition following a stabbing incident in the northeast community of Rundle.
RCMP in Okotoks, Turner Valley and Vulcan are trying to locate a man wanted on charges from all three detachments.
The march was estimated at over half a million people. Trump's inauguration? 250,000.
A day after self-described anarchists created chaos, thousands of women are descending upon Washington for what is expected to be a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.
As Donald Trump took office, Americans (as well as the rest of the world) found themselves dealing with a new online @POTUS.
Uber surge pricing for Inauguration Day: 0x. For the Women's March? 4.5x.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated U.S. President Trump on his inauguration.
Quite the sight.
While U.S. president Donald Trump's inauguration lacked star power Friday, a day later many of the missing celebrities could be found at the Women's March On Washington.
An estimated 5,000 people of all nationalities gathered at the Place des Arts in Montreal Saturday morning in support of the Women's March in Washington D.C.
Donald Trump denied that he had a feud with the intelligence community, saying it was "exactly the opposite."
Four people were killed and scores of homes were flattened when a tornado hitting in the dark of night ripped through a southern Mississippi city.
Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months, not weeks, according to a Russian spokesperson.
No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
Sixteen people were killed and about 40 were injured when a bus carrying Hungarian students burst into flames on a highway in northern Italy.
As President Donald Trump wrapped up the ceremony of his inauguration and shifted to governing, he signaled he intends to move quickly to make a clean break from the Obama administration.
Emergency crews pulled out four more survivors from the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche and were searching Saturday for more as family members awaited word if their relatives were among the lucky ones to get out.
Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington.
Enrique Pena Nieto said he's going to engage in a "respectful" dialogue.