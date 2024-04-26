Ontario’s transit fare integration has cost $16M so far: Metrolinx

Ontario’s fare integration program has cost Queen’s Park roughly $16 million in subsidized transit rides since it was launched in late February, according to figures from the provincial transit agency.

The program is designed to eliminate second fares for people travelling within Toronto and the surrounding region. It means riders pay the first time they tap their credit, debit or Presto card, but subsequent fares within two hours are waived. The province is footing the bill for fares waived through the program by directly reimbursing local transit agencies.

Metrolinx said in a statement that it hit five million transfers between the program’s launch on Feb. 25 and April 19. The program is called ‘One Fare’ and eliminates double fares between the TTC, GO transit and other local agencies in the GTA-905.

“This exciting milestone is a testament to the program’s success in making transfers between local transit systems more affordable and accessible for commuters across the region,” Metrolinx said.

The program has been hailed as a key affordability measure by the province, with internal government estimates suggesting it could save the average rider $1,600 per year.

“Ontario’s One Fare Program is another example of how we’re saving commuters time and money,” Transport Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said when the program launched.

“Whether it’s to work, school or social events, our government’s historic investments in Ontario’s public transportation system is making it easier, faster and cheaper for people to get where they need to go.”

It has a budget of roughly $67 million to start, although there is no cap in place meaning that if more people than expected use the program, the government will keep paying. The province has earmarked three years of funding for the program but isn’t treating it as a pilot.

Association Transportation Minister Vijay Thanigasalam told Global News the program will be in place as long as it makes things more affordable.

“Our goal is to make sure One Fare is there to make sure it supports them throughout,” he said in a February interview. “And we will always stand, I will tell you right now we are committed to stand with communities for affordability.”

Metrolinx told Global News that 50 per cent of the transfers using the program were people switching between the TTC and GO trains or buses. Another 25 per cent of transfers in just under two months of the program saw transfers between TTC and York Region Transit.