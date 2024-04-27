Third period meltdown dooms Winnipeg Jets in 6-2 game 3 loss in Colorado

If the Winnipeg Jets want to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they’ve got a lot of work to do.

Winnipeg allowed five goals in the third period in a 6-2 loss in Colorado Friday night to fall behind 2-1 in their best-of-seven series.

Colorado got the crowd rocking at the 11:18 mark of the opening period when Zach Parise banged home a rebound off a Josh Manson net drive.

The Avalanche carried play for most of the opening period, though the Jets pushed hard in the final minute for the equalizer. It remained 1-0 after 20 minutes with Colorado leading 12-9 on the shot clock.

The Jets drew even just over five minutes into the second. After one of Winnipeg’s stronger shifts in the offensive zone, Tyler Toffoli was turned aside by Alexandar Georgiev and as the rebound drifted to the corner, Toffoli fired a second try from along the goal line and it squeaked through to make it 1-1.

Winnipeg earned the game’s first power play at the 9:15 mark when Casey Mittlestadt hooked Mark Scheifele, and the Jets made them pay. A blast off the stick of Josh Morrissey beat Georgiev through a screen set by Gabriel Vilardi to put the Jets in front 2-1 with 9:10 to go in the second.

Colorado would get their own power play look a few minutes later but Connor Hellebuyck made several strong saves to keep it 2-1, which would remain the score after 40 minutes with the Avalanche outshooting Winnipeg 16-10 in the second.

But the unravelling began early in the third for the Jets. Mason Appleton took a tripping penalty 1:14 into the final frame, leading to Nathan MacKinnon’s game-tying goal. He let a wrister go from the point and it found a way through a maze of bodies and through Hellebuyck’s five-hole.

23 seconds later, Vilardi cut Devon Toews with a high-stick, putting the Avalanche on a four-minute power play, but unlike game 2, the Jets couldn’t kill this one off.

Moments after the first half of the double-minor lapsed, Mikko Rantanen found Valeri Nichushkin with a cross-ice pass. Tired penalty killers couldn’t catch up to him, nor could a flailing Hellebuyck get in the way as Nichushkin buried it to put the Avs ahead at the 4:39 mark.

Colorado doubled their lead at the 8:11 mark after the Avs forced a turnover at their blueline. Mittlestadt picked up the puck in the neutral zone and sped ahead as Dylan DeMelo stumbled trying to backpedal. Mittlestadt carried the puck into the Jets’ zone and a tired Mark Scheifele couldn’t keep up as Artturi Lehkonen took a pass from Mittlestadt and knocked it home to make it 4-2.

Two more Jets penalties to David Gustafsson and Neal Pionk put the Avalanche on a brief 5-on-3 and while the Jets wound up killing off both, just one second after Pionk’s minor ended, Ross Colton redirected a pass into the net to make it 5-2 with 7:25 left.

Winnipeg pulled the goalie to try and pull off a long-shot comeback but Toews scored into the empty net with 3:35 to go to put a bow on the win for the Avalanche, who scored five goals in a period in which the Jets only managed five shots.

Frustration boiled over for the Jets in the final minute as Adam Lowry got in a scrap with Miles Wood and after the final horn sounded, a skirmish broke out but it led to a scary moment when Brenden Dillon was badly cut, bolting to the bench as blood pooled on the ice.

Colorado outshot Winnipeg 40-24 for the game as Hellebuyck gets saddled with the loss despite making 34 stops while Georgiev gets the win after turning aside 22 shots.

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon in Denver. Game 4 begins at 1:30 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starting at 11 a.m.