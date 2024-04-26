Menu

Sports

Andrew Harris signs one day contract to retire with the Blue and Gold

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 6:11 pm
2 min read
Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber star running back Andrew Harris will sign a one-day contract with the football club on Saturday at the premiere of a movie about his life, Running Back Relentless, so he can retire as a member of the blue and gold.

For Harris, retiring as part of the blue and gold, just seemed natural.

“It feels like home,” said Harris. “In my career as a Bomber, it just felt like the right thing.”

Bowing out of the CFL at age 37, and currently living in London Ontario, Harris told reporters he doesn’t have any plans to return to the field, but he does intend to remain in sport.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I’m not going to pull a Tom Brady,” explained Harris. “I’m staying in shape, I actually just made a senior hockey team out in Tillsonburg.”

After leaving the Blue and Gold as a free agent in 2019 Harris spent the last two seasons playing with the Toronto Argonauts. He was candid when speaking about how his mental health took a turn for the worst during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he hopes the film about his life can be a source of inspiration for those who are struggling with their mental health.

Trending Now

“So when you’re having suicidal thoughts, I think that’s about as rock bottom as you can get,” Harris said. “COVID was tough on a lot of people, but I was really in that dark spot during COVID and it was really tough to get out.”

Harris initially signed with the Blue Bombers in 2016 as a free agent after beginning his CFL career with the B.C. Lions back in 2009. He’s credited by the Blue Bombers organization as being a key component in the franchise’s turnaround, winning multiple awards, including CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017 and 2019, and Grey Cup MVP also in 2019.

With four Grey Cups, Harris is one of six players in league history to surpass 10,000-yards as a rusher, retiring with 10,380 yards and 51 touchdowns, while recoding 607 receptions for a total of 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns.

