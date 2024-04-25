Menu

Traffic

Child taken to hospital after east Calgary collision

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 11:33 pm
1 min read
Police investigated a collision in Applewood on Wednesday, Apr. 25, 2024.
Police investigated a collision in Applewood on Wednesday, Apr. 25, 2024. Global News
Calgary police were on scene in the 900 block of Applewood Dr. Northeast after reports of a collision around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Details are limited, but police said an 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said it’s not known if the child was using a crosswalk at the time. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

Police were blocking the road to the area during the investigation.

