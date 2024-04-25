Child taken to hospital after east Calgary collision

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police were on scene in the 900 block of Applewood Dr. Northeast after reports of a collision around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Details are limited, but police said an 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle.

Police said it’s not known if the child was using a crosswalk at the time. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

Police were blocking the road to the area during the investigation.