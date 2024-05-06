Kamloops man killed in Highway 97 collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old Kamloops, B.C., man died Sunday in a crash that closed Highway 97.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle in the 6500-block of Highway 97 near Westwold was reported to police.

“The investigation has determined the motorcycle was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when it rear-ended a pickup truck that was stopped waiting to make a turn off the highway,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of bystanders and medical personnel, the motorcycle rider, a 66-year old Kamloops man was pronounced deceased.”

Highway 97 was closed to traffic for approximately six hours to allow responders to complete their work and police to complete their investigation safely.