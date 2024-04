Send this page to someone via email

Two people are safe after a bungalow fire in southeast Calgary on Friday morning.

According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, the fire happened in the 200 block of Deer Park Place at around 11 a.m. A fire in the fireplace spread to the roof, which caused damage to the bedroom and attic.

Two people were inside the bungalow but were able to get out safely, the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported but the CFD said a family cat is still missing.