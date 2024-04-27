Edmonton Oilers pound Kings for Game 3 win

The Edmonton Oilers scored three power play goals in a 6-1 throttling of the Los Angeles Kings Friday night.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The Oilers scored 6:42 into the first when Mattias Ekholm intercepted Drew Doughty’s pass in the Kings end. Ekholm found a wide open Zach Hyman in front of the net, who jammed his second try past Cam Talbot. Leon Draisaitl made it 2-0 when he converted a back door pass from Evander Kane. On a power play late in the first, Connor McDavid flipped his first of the post-season behind Talbot.

The Kings pressed early in the second and struck when Quinton Byfield found Drew Doughty going to the net for his second of the series. The Oilers came back two minutes later with Kane deflecting Cody Ceci’s point shot.

With 14:41 to go in the third, Andreas Englund nailed Kane with a big hit at centre ice. Kane eventually pulled Englund out of the ensuing scrum and scored a convincing decision in a fight. After the refs sorted out the penalties, the Oilers found themselves on a two-man advantage. Hyman knifed home a pass from McDavid to make it 5-1. With tempers flaring, the Oilers had another five-on-three six minutes later with Draisaitl burying a one-timer.

The Oilers were 3/7 on the power play and 5/5 on the penalty kill.

Stuart Skinner earned the win with 27 saves. Talbot stopped 35 pucks.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Los Angeles (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m, game at 8:30 p.m.).