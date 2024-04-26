Edmonton fans take ‘bucket list’ trip to L.A. to see Oilers face Kings in playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

Game 3 of the NHL playoffs series between the Oilers and the Kings goes down Friday night in Los Angeles, and there will be plenty of Edmonton fans in the stands.

Terah Yellowknee boarded a flight from YEG to LAX on Thursday afternoon, headed down to La La Land to catch the playoff action.

“It’s pretty amazing to see them live and it’s a bucket list thing to see them in another arena. I’ve never seen them in another arena so it’s going to be totally different, especially with them being in a playoff run, so looking forward to it,” she said before heading through security.

“This is also my first playoff game.”

She will be donning her orange and blue in the crowd at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night. She’s travelling with a group of 13 Oilers fans who plan to try to drown out the Kings fans.

Story continues below advertisement

“A win. That’s all I want is a win, regardless of it’s going to be an overtime or a regular-time win,” she said. “They’re doing amazing. It’s going to be a nice playoff run.”

1:55 Playoff fever takes over Edmonton as Oilers gear up for Round 1

The group tacked on the Oilers playoff game to a previously planned trip to California to go to Disneyland and Universal Studios. When the group learned they would be in Los Angeles at the same time as Game 3, they jumped at the chance to cheer on their team.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It just so happened that we found out that L.A. was going to play Edmonton so we took the opportunity to get some tickets,” Lyndon Johnson said.

“We’re hoping they win. … I think they’re going to win 3-1,” he continued.

“We’re hoping we’re not the only Oilers fans over there. We’ll be wearing our jerseys.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers are already in Los Angeles, where they will play Games 3 and 4 against the Kings on Friday and Sunday nights respectively.

The series is tied at 1-1. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. MT.