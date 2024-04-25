Edmonton Oilers lose Game 2 in overtime to Kings

Anze Kopitar scored the overtime winner as the Los Angeles Kings downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Wednesday night at Rogers Place. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

“It’s a long series and we knew we were going to have to battle through adversity, so we’re just focused on the next one,” Oilers forward Dylan Holloway said post-game. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a long series and we knew we were going to have to battle through adversity, so we're just focused on the next one," Oilers forward Dylan Holloway said post-game.

“We weren’t going to go 16-0, so I think the group can find confidence in a lot of things we did out there, but also there are a lot of things we can do better,” Mattias Ekholm said.

The Kings grabbed the lead 3:19 into the contest when Adrian Kempe converted a pass from Kopitar. Kempe scored a great goal off the rush later in the first. Kopitar’s pass was deflected, but Kempe was still able to slap the puck out of mid-air and past Stuart Skinner.

Brett Kulak stepped into a long slapper to give the Oilers life with 2:27 left in the first, but Drew Doughty tucked the puck under Skinner on a breakaway only 29 seconds later.

The Oilers tied it with two goals less than three minutes apart in the second. Dylan Holloway deposited a mid-range wrister for his first career playoff goal, then Zach Hyman popped in a power play pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Kevin Fiala restored the Kings lead 1:46 into the third with a low shot from along the right wing boards. Again, the Oilers replied with Holloway sniping his second of the night 1:37 later.

“He’s playing well–he’s not thinking out there,” Ekholm said of Holloway. “You can tell the difference just in the time I’ve been here. In the beginning I thought he was thinking a little bit too much, but now he’s trusting his instincts. He’s got a heck of a shot–he showed it twice tonight. He’s been great for us coming down the stretch.”

With 6:51 left, Connor McDavid was called for holding Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Kings were unable to muster a good chance on the power play.

Kopitar beat Skinner over the glove on a partial breakaway to end it 2:07 into overtime.

“I’m not too sure why they were dumping the puck in like that and then it just goes off a stick right on his tape,” Skinner lamented post-game.

Game 3 of the opening round playoff series goes Friday Night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 MT. (Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m. MT on 630 CHED)