Cat survives downtown Edmonton fire by jumping from balcony

A feline that escaped a fire at a downtown Edmonton apartment is proving that some cats really do have nine lives.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the blaze broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday at the Hardwood Plaza apartment on Jasper Avenue and 110 Street.

Bystanders shared a video which shows the house cat jumping from a fifth-floor balcony, where a man was also rescued by firefighters as flames shot out of the apartment just feet beside him.

The building’s property manager said the cat is remarkably ok, other than a few singed whiskers.

Curtis Siracky, with CSM Management said the cat was found hiding under some patio furniture above a donair shop.

“The pet was carefully crated and escorted to a rescue,” Siracky said, adding the feline was examined by a vet. The initial prognosis was a broken leg and hernia.

“We are pleased to announce that the intestinal damage subsided and was quickly resolved,” Siracky said.

“A full assessment of the cats legs and paws were done, and other than a few burnt whiskers, the cat will make a full recovery.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A full assessment of the cats legs and paws were done, and other than a few burnt whiskers, the cat will make a full recovery."

Officials say a cat that survived a fire at a downtown Edmonton apartment Thursday is doing well. Supplied

Global News spoke to a group local cat lovers who went to the downtown apartment building in the middle of the night to search for the cat, after seeing the video on Global News.

The injured cat was found hiding under some patio furniture and rescued overnight. Friday morning, it was delivered to the City of Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control shelter.

A man was also rescued from the same. Fire officials said he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The City of Edmonton said 42 people were displaced as a result of the fire — 36 adults and six children. They were put up in a hotel. Siracky said residents are still not allowed into the building.

There’s still no word on what caused the fire.